Andrew Billings Requires Surgery as Bears Injuries Mount
Rebounding from two straight defeats looks like a difficult task for the Bears because of the injuries they'll face when they play the New England Patriots Sunday at Soldier Field.
In fact, one injury could be a season-ender.
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings suffered a pectoral muscle tear and is having surgery. Coach Matt Eberflus wouldn't confirm it is a season-ender until after he talks with GM Ryan Poles, but injuries of this sort normally take an extended time to heal.
The Bears also practiced Wednesday without starting tackles Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones due to knee injuries and safety Jaquan Brisker continues to miss practices with concussion. He's been out since after the Oct. 6 game with Carolina and coach Matt Eberflus ruled him out already for this week's game.
Jones' situation sounded a bit more positive despite sitting out."Braxton Jones, we'll see where he is today," Eberflus said. "He's progressing well but we'll see where he is."
Jones missed last week's game, as well.
"In terms of the (offensive line) combinations there, we'll just have to see where it goes this week," Eberflus added.
Defensive end Montez Sweat and cornerback Kyler Gordon, who missed Sunday's game with Arizona, were able to practice on a limited basis. Sweat has a gash to his shin suffered against Washington and Gordon hasn't played since the Oct. 13 win over Jacksonville in London.
Edge rusher Darrell Taylor (shoulder) and cornerback Terell Smith (ankle) both were able to practice on a limited basis after injuries suffered in the loss to Arizona.
