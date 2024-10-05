Bear Digest

Bears Address D-Line Injury with Practice Squad Promotion

Zacch Pickens' groin injury means a chance for Byron Cowart to be elevated from the Bears practice squad and play in Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Gene Chamberlain

Zacch Pickens remains sidelined and as a result the Bears have elevated Byron Cowart to the regular roster from the practice squad.
The Bears on Saturday announced the promotion of only one player from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Defensive tackle Byron Cowart was brought up through normal elevation to face the Carolina Panthers.

Bringing up extra defensive tackle help makes sense considering the injury to backup defensive tackle Zacch Pickens and also the heavy emphasis the Panthers place on running the ball with Chuba Hubbard.

Cowart, a fifth-round pick by New England in 2019, has been in three games for the Bears with one tackle this season.

 The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder has been in 39 total games with 14 starts for the Patriots, Colts and Bears and has 42 total tackles including five for loss, and one sack.

