Bears Address D-Line Injury with Practice Squad Promotion
The Bears on Saturday announced the promotion of only one player from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Defensive tackle Byron Cowart was brought up through normal elevation to face the Carolina Panthers.
Bringing up extra defensive tackle help makes sense considering the injury to backup defensive tackle Zacch Pickens and also the heavy emphasis the Panthers place on running the ball with Chuba Hubbard.
BEARS AND PANTHERS: WHO WINS AND WHY
THREE KEYS TO BEARS WIN INCLUDE FLAG-FREE DAY
Cowart, a fifth-round pick by New England in 2019, has been in three games for the Bears with one tackle this season.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder has been in 39 total games with 14 starts for the Patriots, Colts and Bears and has 42 total tackles including five for loss, and one sack.
