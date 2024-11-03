Bears and Cardinals Week 9 In-Game Blog: Cardinals 7, Bears 6 2nd
Second Quarter
Chris Williams with the sack and the Bears red zone defense does it again, forces a Chad Ryland 32-yard field goal. But a flag was thrown on it.
- Murray with a terrible pass that hits Stevenson's back for an incompletion.
- Conner up the middle for 4 on first down and they're at the 6.
- Gervon Dexter came in way too far and left his gap wide open on the Conner run to the 20. On second-and-6 from the 16, Conner makes a jump cut and goes off left tackle to the 10 for a first down.
- So much for the Terell Smith-Tyrique Stevenson alternating. Smith is out now with an ankle injury. They don't need to worry about pass coverage as Benson breaks one up the middle to the Cardinals 48 and then Conner breaks one to the Bears 36.
- They a closing the roof. Been through the desert on a horse with no name. Felt good to be out of the rain.
- Santos in the rain and it actually had hail coming down just before the kick but he hit a 53-yard field goal. Cardinals 7, Bears 6
- An incompletion and no gain on a run and Williams looking at third-and-10. He throws behind Moore incomplete, his sixth straight incompletion.
- They opened the roof and it's raining in the desert. It isn't slowing the Bears. Swift gets the first down at the 35. It's raining hard.
- Bears at Arizona 46 and Swift takes it behind Darnell Wright for 9.
- Reddy Steward comes through. Strips Marvin Harrison of the ball and Elijah Hicks follow up on the Peanut Punch type play with a recovery for the Bears. The undrafted rookie from Troy was brought up from the practice squad today because of Kyler Gordon's injury situation.
- The Bears can't give up rushing yards like they did on the TD drive and they stop Trey Benson after a 2-yard gain.
- Looked like interference on Starling Thomas V, incomplete to Allen but overthrown anyway. So the Bears' Cairo Santos from 29 yards. Cardinals 7, Bears 3
- One-timer at the pylon to Odunze and nothing doing so it's third-and-10.
- Dante Stills lined up offsides. First down Bears at the 11. They try another bootleg pass and Williams won't throw it to Keenan Allen so he throws it away. The Bears face second-and-10.
- After an incompletion on a short throw with no one open, Williams on third-and-4 hits Allen for 2 yards near the sideline but flags flew.
- No huddle and Roschon Johnson in with a punishing 6-yard run off left guard.
- Odunze wide open downfield against blown coverae at the Cardinals 23.
- Bootleg pass to Moore at the 32 and it's second-and-9
- Still don't understand what they were looking at. Marcedes Lewis wasn't moving at the snap and nothing that happened should have been a penalty.
First Quarter
- Swift busts one for 10 and the first down. Right behind Teven Jenkins. Quarter ends with another presnap call against the Bears. They said Marcedes Lewis moved but if he did, it was one of his nose hairs.
- Williams throws it away with Budda Baker blitzing.
- They run McBride on tight end-around left for a TD. It's debatable whether he got in but replay can't show that angle at the pylon very well and if he didn't make it then it would be an inch away. So TD. Cardinals 7, Bears 0
- On third-and-1 at the 18, Murray hits his tight end McBride for 15 yards against the zone at the 3.
- Stevenson comes up for a tackle on a short completion. Cardinals at the Bears 22.
- Cardinals at the Bears 41 and Stevenson is in but that doesn't matter. Conner runs right out of Tremaine Edmunds' tackle attempt after 6 yards and gets 15 yards.
- A 39-yard punt reutrn by Greg Dortch burns the Bears and sets the Cardinals up in Bears territory. A major weakness of special teams has been covering punts.
- Williams overthrows Allen, who was open against the zone in a crack between safety and cornerback.
- Bears start at their 16 and get 2 on first down from Swift but an incompletion doesn't hold a nice rocket thrown to the sideline. Third-and-8.
- First Bears drive was promising even without points. Maybe on the second drive they get that elusive first-quarter TD. Only had one so far this year.
- Kevin Byard on safety blitz for a sack. Cardinals have to punt. Byard got him because the center got in Murray's way, but the coverage was holding up well downfield.
- Tyrique still on the bench on second drive and his replacement, Smith, makes a big hit on second down after a short 4-yard completion. Cardinals face third-and-6.
- Trey Benson catches a pass from Murray on the run on first down and takes it upfield for a first down at the 34.
- Williams sacked on third down and long after the penalty. Once again, penalties rear their ugly heads at the worst time. Another inside-the-20 punt for Tory Taylor. Cardinals start at their 16.
- Moore catches a first-down pass with what looked like simultaneous possession but the Bears were in an illegal formation. Larry Borom needed to line up different. He has a good excuse for not knowing the rule. He's just off of IR.
- A run by Swift and pass to him and it's third-and-8 at the 37 of Arizona.
- The drive hits a key point after a pass to Odunze to the Cardinals 43. Third-and-2. DJ Moore in the slot for the first down.
- Williams tries the same thing again and the result is an incompletion and Allen called for shoving off. second-and-16.
- Williams waits way too long to throw over the middle to Keenan Allen on the post and is lucky it didn't get picked. But after the incompletion he pulls off a bit of magic on the run as he will do, throwing to Rome Oduze at the Bears 49 for a first down. Rolling right and almost out of bounds he found Odunze.
- Bears start at the 20 and go no huddle after a 7-yard pass to DJ Moore over the middle and they get the first down with a D'Andre Swift run
- Terell Smith and Kevin Byard gang up in zone on Harrison to stop third down pass incomplete and the Bears have a three-and-out with their revamped defense.
- Dominique Robinson with a big stop on second down for a yard. First time he's played this year.
- Cardinals with the ball first and they try to beat up the Bears inside to James Conner, a particularly phyiscal yet fast runner. He gets 3.
Pregame
The Tyrique Stevenson situation and Bears leadership thoughts about their cornerback is apparently far worse of a situation than previously believed. According to Jay Glazer of Fox, on Wednesday Stevenson found out he wasn't starting and his reaction probably won him no friends in the locker room.
"On Wednesday when he found out he wasn't starting, he actually pulled himself out of practice," Glazer reported on Fox. "That didn't exactly go over great inside of that locker room."
With the Bears shorthanded in the secondary due to Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon and now Stevenson being out when the game starts, it won't be shocking if Stevenson eventually gets in quickly. With no Montez Sweat, their pass rush is sure to suffer. With 60% of their starting secondary out, their coverage is sure to suffer.
If the Bears aren't down two touchdowns at some point early, it will be amazing.
During the week, Caleb Williams was asked if he thinks of just becoming "Superman" and taking over a game. He has the Superman logo on his Twitter page. It might be time for Superman to do something with Sweat and three-fifths of the secondary out on defense. They might need to outscore the Cardinals.
"I don't think the thought of 'it's time to be Superman' kind of pops in my head," Williams said. "I think there are times where you go out there and make plays and everyone calls it a Superman play. But, without the small things of the details that go into it–whether it's a broken play or it's just a routine play while going through your reads, there's no sense of one Superman person on the team.
"I think the trust and belief comes from the teammates and going out there and executing at a high level."
It's a team sport.
Still, they could use Superman or some other superhero with all of this adversity hitting the team.
Rather than be Superman, maybe Williams might be better off asking family members not to be on social media. His father started an uproar last week. As if the Bears needed another controversy.
