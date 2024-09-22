Bear Digest

Bears and Colts Inactives: Velus Jones Jr. Sidelined Again

Velus Jones Jr. is inactive a second straight week even with the Bears down receiver Keenan Allen, and guard Nate Davis will be active despite an injury and reported benching.

Nate Davis, blocking for Caleb Williams last week, is not expected to start but is active for Sunday's game despite injury. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For the second straight week, running back/receiver Velus Jones Jr. is inactive and joins injured Bears receiver Keenan Allen on the sidelines for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The only real surprise is that guard Nate Davis is active. A report by the Tribune's Brad Biggs said right guard Matt Pryor will start for Davis, who has been injured (groin) and missed practice time during the week. However, Davis, is not so injured he will be inactive.

Allen had been announced as out earlier. Also inactive are injured fullback Khari Blasingame (hand, knee) and injured defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin). Defensive tackle Dominique Robinson and linebacker Noah Sewell are the other Bears inactives.

Jones lost his kick return job to DeAndre Carter after his muff of a kickoff and then kicking it forward against Tennessee in the opener.

Inactives for the Colts include defensive end Genard Avery, guard Tanor Bortolini, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, tackle Blake Freeland and tight end Will Mallory.

