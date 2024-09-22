Bears and Colts Inactives: Velus Jones Jr. Sidelined Again
For the second straight week, running back/receiver Velus Jones Jr. is inactive and joins injured Bears receiver Keenan Allen on the sidelines for Sunday's game against the Colts.
The only real surprise is that guard Nate Davis is active. A report by the Tribune's Brad Biggs said right guard Matt Pryor will start for Davis, who has been injured (groin) and missed practice time during the week. However, Davis, is not so injured he will be inactive.
Allen had been announced as out earlier. Also inactive are injured fullback Khari Blasingame (hand, knee) and injured defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin). Defensive tackle Dominique Robinson and linebacker Noah Sewell are the other Bears inactives.
BEARS AND COLTS GAME DAY PREVIEW
Jones lost his kick return job to DeAndre Carter after his muff of a kickoff and then kicking it forward against Tennessee in the opener.
Inactives for the Colts include defensive end Genard Avery, guard Tanor Bortolini, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, tackle Blake Freeland and tight end Will Mallory.
