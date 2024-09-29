Bear Digest

Bears and Rams Inactives for Week 4

The players who are deemed inactive for both the Bears and Rams in their Week 4 game at Soldier Field.

Gene Chamberlain

Zacch Pickens continues to be plagued by a groin injury and is inactive for the Week 4 Bears game against the Rams.
As expected, the Bears will have wide receiver Keenan Allen active for Sunday's game with the Los Angeles Rams and two other key players who are injured will also be available.

Both safety Kevin Byard and defensive tackle Andrew Billings are healthy enough to play and will start. Byard has a back injury and Billings a knee injury and they were brought along slowly through the week but will play.

The inactive list includes wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., cornerback Terell Smith, fullback Khari Blasingame, defensive end Dominique Robinson, guard Bill Murray and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens.

Pickens, Smith and Blasingame all had injury issues during the week. Pickens has been bothered by a groin injury throughout the season and aggravated it in the Week 2 loss at Houston. Smith has a back injury and Blasingame has hand and knee issues.

For the Rams, injured wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Stetson Bennett, running back Cody Schrader, linebacker Brennan Jackson, offensive lineman Geron Christian Sr. and defensive end Desjuan Johnson are inactive.

