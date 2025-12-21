The Chicago Bears just had arguably the biggest win this franchise has had since Super Bowl XX.

And, no, that isn't hyperbole.

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears rose from the dead in the fourth quarter to recover an onside kick, force overtime, and put the nail in the Packers' coffin, 22-16.

Chicago's odds to win the NFC North rose to over 80% with the win. It was also the first time since 1960 that the Bears defeated the Packers after trailing by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Week 16's miracle win.

Caleb Williams really is Ice Man

Just when it seemed like the game was lost, Caleb Williams turned into Ice Man.

After the Bears recovered an improbable onside kick, Williams proved every reason why he was dubbed a generational quarterback before the 2024 NFL Draft.

This throw. This absolutely money, clutch, everything-on-the-line throw says it all:

CALEB WILLIAMS TD TO JAHDAE WALKER



GBvsCHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/BWav3hisrZ — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

And that wasn't even his best throw of the game. His game-winner to DJ Moore was, arguably, the best throw of his career:

CALEB WILLIAMS TO DJ MOORE



BEARS WIN pic.twitter.com/3ShtuowNYm — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Bears' bend-but-don't-break defense nearly broke vs. Malik Willis

It appeared the Bears were given a major advantage in the second quarter when quarterback Jordan Love exited the game with a concussion, leaving Malik Willis to direct the Packers' offense.

Unfortunately, Dennis Allen had no answer for Willis for most of the game. The Bears simply weren't prepared for Willis' dual-threat ability, and he showed he could take advantage when Chicago's defense cheated against the run.

Malik Willis Dealing 🎯 pic.twitter.com/zlqbaQRLki — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) December 21, 2025

However, this Bears team can't be counted out until the final whistle. In Week 16, that came in overtime, where the Bears forced Willis to fumble away the Packers' opening possession and set the table for Chicago's win.

Ben Johnson was off his game early as a play caller

The Chicago Bears' offense couldn't get out of their own way through just about a full four quarters against the Packers. At times, it felt like we were watching Week 14's game all over again.

Caleb Williams and the passing game were ineffective, and even when the Bears were positioned for points, Ben Johnson got too cute.

He knew it, too. Johnson admitted as much at halftime.

Fourth down snap is high and the @Packers will get the ball back!



GBvsCHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/JnPi0nrptQ — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

But then came the fourth quarter and overtime. Williams rose from the dead. The Bears' passing game began to click, and Williams proved that when Chicago needs a play most, it's best just to put the ball in his hands.

Just... wow.

Chicago Bears victimized by bad calls early

Week 16 felt like it was officiated unevenly, especially early in the game.

MORE: Bears' Austin Booker wrongly labeled 'dirty' for hit on Packers' QB Jordan Love

The Bears were victims of a few questionable calls, including this roughing the passer call against Austin Booker (helmet to helmet).

The NFL is broken man. Lowers his head and Austin Booker gets called for “roughing the passer.” Absolute blasphemy pic.twitter.com/BAiMioRo3L — Peej Bomb (@PeejBomb) December 21, 2025

Indeed, it was a helmet-to-helmet hit, but it was the result of Jordan Love ducking into Booker, rather than Booker making a dirty play.

Kyle Monangai is a building block for 2026

Sure, this is a random takeaway. But it's impossible not to get excited about the upside Monangai has in Ben Johnson's offense.

Monangai was the Bears' primary running back in the first half, and he brought the fans at Soldier Field to their feet with this angry run after catch:

Swift will be in the final year of his contract next season. I expect the Bears will transition more to Kyle Monangai as a result.

Thank god for Cairo Santos

If it wasn't for Santos finding a way to manipulate the windy conditions at Soldier Field, the Bears could've been blown out.

Santos went 3-for-3 and proved the Bears can rely on him in challenging elements. He kept the Bears in the game, and positioned them for the miraculous fourth-quarter comeback.

And don't discount the clutch extra point he nailed to send the game into overtime.

Bears proving they're ready for any moment

The Chicago Bears could've tapped out when the game seemed lost in the fourth quarter. But the culture of this team shone through once again. And that's the Ben Johnson factor.

It's amazing that this is only Year 1 of the Johnson era. We're looking at the start of a new, incredible chapter in the Bears-Packers rivalry.

The Bears now control their own destiny to win the NFC North. Let that sink in.

And, just wait. The best is yet to come for this team.