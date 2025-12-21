Bears put themselves in a GREAT spot for the playoffs with win over Green Bay

The Bears sit at 11-4 after a 22-16 win in an overtime thriller against the Packers. They are one-and-a-half games ahead of the Packers and two games ahead of the Lions in the division.

The Bears stay on top of the NFC North after their comeback win against the Packers! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/nlt3ZZiEHm — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 21, 2025

They need to lose both of their final two games, against San Francisco and Detroit, to miss the playoffs. However, that would also require the Lions to win their final three games and the Packers to win their final two games.

They can also clinch a playoff spot later today if the Aaron Rodgers-led Steelers can find a win in Detroit (like he's done so often in the past).

Simply put, they put themselves in a great spot. Still, they don't have their eyes on just making the playoffs at this point.

With a matchup against the 10-4 49ers on deck, the NFC's number one seed is very much within reach for Chicago. They would obviously need to beat the San Francisco next week and the Lions in the season finale. From there, they'd also need the Seahawks to lose one of their two remaining games against the Panthers, who are still vying for the top spot in the NFC South, and the 49ers.

The Bears' difficult schedule the rest of the way has received much attention (for good reason), but the Seahawks' path is far from a cakewalk. If Chicago wins out, they very well might be the NFC's top seed.

With that said, the Bears are in a great spot to land the second seed. They already own the tiebreaker over the 10-5 Eagles and have one more win than whoever wins the NFC South between the Buccaneers or Panthers, who both sit at 7-7, could have.

If they win one more game over the final two weeks, they will be at least the locked-and-loaded second seed.

I'm confident anyone would've signed up for that three months ago. That would guarantee them at least one playoff home game and, if they managed to come out on top in the wild card round, another one in the divisional round.

Everyone is calling the Bears overachievers, but who knows how far they can go if they book their ticket to the dance. There are no juggernauts in the NFC this season. Absolutely any team that makes the playoffs can make a run if they get hot at the right time.

Why not Chicago?