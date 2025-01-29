Bears' announcement explains skill set of 28-year-old Declan Doyle
The Bears Tuesday officially announced what has widely been reported over the past few days—the hiring of their coordinators.
However, at least in stating the hiring of Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator, Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator and the retention of special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, they cleared up one mystery.
A statement was made about why they hired 28-year-old Doyle for OC.
"A sharp, innovative offensive mind, Declan's work ethic and attitude will be a tremendous asset as we work to build our offensive unit," Johnson said in the announcement. "Declan brings a unique skillset rooted in attention to detail, as well as individual development and collective growth."
Doyle is not the play caller. Johnson said after his hiring that he would call plays. It's more of a game-planning assistant's job.
"It's going to be critical for me to find somebody that can organize and structure and set the table, particularly early in the week," was how Johnson had termed it.
The Bears had the same situation with Matt Nagy during part of his tenure in Chicago, although he gave up calling plays at one point.
Doyle was tight ends coach for Denver the last two seasons. Denver's offense ranked 10th in scoring (25.0 points per game) and seventh in red zone TD percentage (62.5%) despite having a rookie, Bo Nix, playing quarterback. Their four tight ends collected 51 and 39 receptions the last two seasons since Doyle was tight ends coach.
Before that, Doyle had the title of offensive assistant with the Saints from 2019-22. The Saints offense had eight players named to a combined 12 Pro Bowls during the four seasons he worked for them, although he wasn't in charge of the offense.
The rest of the staff has not been officially released yet, and it had been reported that Hightower would be coordinating special teams again.
"A phenomenal reputation that precedes him, it has been incredible getting to know Richard and watching from afar how skilled of a coach and how passionate of a leader that he is," Johnson said in the statement.
Some other staff hirings had already been reported. Former Detroit assistant quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett will coach quarterbacks, former Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El will be assistant head coach and receivers coach and former Cowboys defensive backs coach Al Harris will be the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.
Coaches for the offensive line, running backs, tight ends, defensive line, safeties and linebackers haven't been named and former staff members could fill some of those spots.
Last week the team parted ways with several position coaches, including running backs coach. Chad Morton, receivers coach Chris Beatty, defensive passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke, and slot cornerbacks coach David Overstreet II.
