Lineman steps up to be noticed by Bears and others at Senior Bowl
It didn't take long for one potential Day 2 offensive lineman remotely linked with the Bears to stand up and earn attention at the Senior Bowl.
On Day 1 of practices, North Dakota State's Grey Zabel won one-on-ones consistently in North team practice according to Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema.
The significance is Zabel is a player from a school well known for producing NFL offensive line starters who didn't necessarily need to come from Round 1.
The Bears need line help but no one says it must come from the first round.
Zabel measured in at 6-foot-5 3/8 and 316 pounds, with arm length more conducive to guards at 32 1/4 inches.
Zabel also represents a trend applicable to the Bears and all NFL teams. He was the left tackle for North Dakota State last year but he split time between left guard and right tackle in earlier years at North Dakota State. He has the versatility all line coaches love.
Indeed, at Day 1 of Senior Bowl practices, Zabel worked at the three positions. Sikkema posted video of his practice at left guard, a position of real interest to the Bears this season with Teven Jenkins a potential free agency loss.
Pro Football Focus lists teams the players in this draft are most often drafted by in mock drafts and this is where there is a very indirect link with Zabel. He winds up going to the Bears in 33% of their mock drafts, a huge percentage for players not regarded as first-rounders.
NFL Mock Draft Data Base has Zabel ranked 86th overall and projected as a third-rounder. He appears in only 2% of first-round mocks, so this is a player who could wind up in the Bears' wheelhouse considering they have the 39th, 41st and 72nd picks in addition to he 10th pick.
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Zabel in the 48th spot on his big board.
While North Dakota State isn't exactly a power-5 school, the Bison have produced plenty of NFL players including current NFL linemen Cody Mauch (Buccaneer), Dillon Radunz (Titans), Jake Kubas, (Giants) and Cordell Volson (Bengals).
Kyle Crabbs for The 33rd Team sees a "mauling presence at the point of attack" for Zabel and a build conducive with playing guard.
