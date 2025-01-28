A Packers player labels Bears Super Bowl contenders for 2025
Even someone on the Green Bay Packers is acknowledging the Bears will need to be contended with going forward.
Their last regular-season game should have told them this much, with a 24-22 Bears win, but All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney has anointed Chicago on par with the three playoff-qualifying teams from the NFC North. In fact, he went a step beyond on par.
Speaking on the NFL Spotlight podcast with Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, McKinney marveled at the strength of the NFC North, even if they just went 0-for-3 in the playoffs.
"I thought when I was with the Giants, I thought that division (NFC East) was good but I'm like, nah this one (NFC North) is way better," McKinney said.
In fairness to the NFC East, they do have the NFC's representative in the Super Bowl.
"You got four teams that are playoff-contending teams and Super Bowl-contending teams, really," McKinney said.
The Bears contended only for the earliest draft pick from the division in 2024. But McKinney referred to Ben Johnson's hiring as a Chicago tipping point. You wonder what he'll think once they've had a chance to get Johnson a few players to repair the offensive line.
"I think the Bears are going to have a really good team, especially with (Ben Johnson) now being the (play caller)," McKinney said. "So man, it's going to be tough but we accept the challenge.
"I would say that we accept the challenge and we can't wait to compete with these team every year."
McKinney showed he'll be ready in the 2024 finale, as he came away with one of his eight interceptions, but not of Caleb Williams. It was a pass thrown by wide receiver Keenan Allen.
