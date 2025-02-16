Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham among Jaguars GM finalists
Ian Cunningham made the cut.
The Bears assistant GM will know soon whether he's the winner in the Jacksonville Jaguars GM job hunt.
Cunningham completed his virtual interview Friday and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports Ryan Poles' right-hand man is among the finalists.
Pelissero also listed Packers vice-president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan as a finalist, and says current interim GM Ethan Waugh is expected among finalists. In-person interviews will be next week.
Former Bears personnel executive and scout Champ Kelly was among those reported to have been interviewed virtually. Others included Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander, former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson, Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown, Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, and 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams.
Cunningham, a member of the Bears staff for three-plus years, has been a candidate for jobs in the past with the Chargers, Cardinals, Panthers and twice with the Titans including once this year.
If he gets the job, the Bears will receive two third-round picks in successive drafts as a part of the Rooney Rule. The clause in the rule awards third-round picks for teams that lose minority coordinators and personnel executives to promotions.
Cunningham would be working with new coach Liam Coen, who had been a candidate last year for the Bears offensive coordinator job that was given to Shane Waldron. The Bears fired Waldron after just nine games last season.
Ironically, if Cunningham got the job he would be working with a staff that now includes Waldron as Jaguars passing game coordinator.
