Bears backfield question: Degree of change to D'Andre Swift's role
Because of what the Bears have done with their running back personnel, and what Ben Johnson's experience dictates, the route ahead for them looks like it could take several different paths here.
Before deciding where they're going, consider where Johnson has been with starter D'Andre Swift.
Having coached Swift as the coordinator for one year and actually working with him as a passing game coordinator for the 2021 season in Detroit, Johnson knows what he has available.
It only makes sense he'll use Swift in a shared backfield situation because it's what worked best in the past.
Anyone who saw Swift play a full 2024 season and break only seven tackles as their starter and main ball carrier knows he's not good in this role.
Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke did a statistical deep dive that goes well beyond this and shows exactly why the Bears need to reduce Swift's role in many ways while altering it somewhat in others.
The numbers clearly show Swift's best use was when he was behind a strong Detroit offensive line in 2022 in a reduced role. He had only 99 carries, less than half the carries he made each of the last two years, but managed to avoid tackles at his highest rate (.25 per run). He also had his highest percentage of runs longer than 15 yards (8.0%) and longer than 10 yards (13.1%) with the way the Lions used him in 2022.
Both the Bears and Eagles tried making Swift into a back who hauled the load, so to speak. He averaged more first downs per attempt (21.2%) with the Lions than with the Bears (19.6%) even though the Bears gave him more opportunities. That might seem logical considering he had much more carries with the Bears but backs always maintain the more work they get the better they run. Clearly, this wasn't the case with Swift.
Pro Football Focus gave him his highest running grade (83.2) in the 2022 season in Detroit, and he dropped off to 72.1 in Philadelphia and only 65.7 last year.
Swift got to play more in open space being used in passing situations and on specific plays that allowed him to get outside in 2022 and his yards before contact with by far the highest of his career at 3.7. It was the lowest of his career with the Bears last year.
At no other time was he better than 2.9 yards before contact. And with the 3.7 yards before contact, he also had 5.5 yards per attempt, by far the best of his career.
So if the role Swift is best suited for is playing on third downs and occasionally on earlier downs, then it only stands to reason they need a back who can be the power type to do the tougher work.
"My short exposure to D’Andre Swift has been really positive," offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. "He has been really attentive. He’s a pro. Obviously, you like what he does in the passing game and he’s gonna be a home-run hitter as a runner.
"Adding Kyle (Monangai) to that mix is going to be awesome, with the group that’s in there with Roschon (Johnson) and those guys. Adding Kyle is a very positive thing, but I think that we’re going to find out more about this group as we move forward."
This is where it branches off. Do they do one of the following?
1. Sign the veteran?
Nick Chubb, Cam Akers, J.K.Dobbins or Jamaal Williams are available. Each has merits.
Dobbins is young and might be the most explosive. Chubb is a classic power back but had an extremely bad knee injury two years ago and is 29. Akers has an injury past but was used at times effectively by the Rams and Vikings. And Williams has experience in Johnson's offense, played for Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen when he was Saints head coach but is in his 30s.
Chubb would be the no-brainer if healthy, considering the power role the Bears would want for this back. Dobbins might be closer to Swift although a bit more able to break tackles. Akers really hasn't been given much of a chance to do more than a very limited relief role and he could provide versatility.
Either way, they all have more experience and more carries than the other backs the Bears have behind Swift combined.
2. Roschon Johnson the power back
What Johnson can do is largely an unknown. A big point of emphasis is pass blocking and he has shown an ability to do this but has only flashed in this regard. He runs with power but was used almost only in short yardage.
GM Ryan Poles has said he wants to get a look at who he has at positions of potential need before he makes moves.
Whether this means waiting at running back is debatable.
It's difficult to measure a back off of OTAs since there is no contact occurring.
It's preseason where Johnson is going to need to show what he can do as a power back or all-purpose back.
3. Combo: Johnson and Kyle Mongangai
Or it could even be Ian Wheeler instead of Monanagai. Someone would share this with Johnson. Preseason would then be big for all three backs to put their abilities on display.
Regardless, Johnson has great size and needs to show he has a quick enough first step.
"I’m looking forward to watching him grow," running backs coach Eric Bieniemy said.
It better be rapid growth in preseason and training camp because Poles likely would have only so much time to turn to a veteran in the marketplace.
