Bears cap maneuvering could foreshadow adding help but not much
It almost appears the Bears are loading up to sign help at a position or two.
They've restructured the contract of cornerback Jaylon Johnson, and although the figures are not finalized Overthecap.com reported an $8 million-plus increase in the amount of available cap space the team has, to $9.5 million. ESPN's Field Yates reported this restructuring.
Normally what happens is cash Johnson was to receive as salary during theseason is now lump sum bonus cash he receives and it is prorated against the salary cap into the future.
As a result, the Bears have more money on this cap to add a player or two.
Before jumping to conclusions about a particular edge rusher, running back or defensive back, realize first teams need a base sum on hand under the cap just to make sure they can get through the season in case they need to bring in players due to injuries.
However $9.5 million can be enough to do this and bring in another player.
The obvious need is an edge rusher.
It was reported by CBS Sports that Isaiah Foskey was working out for both the Bears and Eagles this week. Foskey played for Dennis Allen in New Orleans for 27 games and didn't make a sack. The former Notre Dame player only got on the field for 167 defensive plays in two seasons, but he was a second-round draft pick in 2023.
New Orleans released him during roster cutdown to 53 players in his third year, sort of putting him on the same situation defensive tackle Zacch Pickens was in with the Bears.
If they did add someone before play begins, then Thursday would be a good time for it because they're off on that day due to the game being on Monday night.
