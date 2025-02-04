Bears coaching staff update: Long-time head strength coach out
Ben Johnson's tear down of the Bears coaching staff is even more pervasive than expected.
There are only a few coaches remaining now who were part of the last staff and it's even dipping into the weight room. According to a report by the Tribune's Brad Biggs, the team parted ways with coach of strength and conditioning Jim Arthur.
Jim Arthur was with the Bears when they played in Super Bowl XLI against the Colts, although then he was an assistant under strength and conditioning coach Rusty Jones.
Arthur had been assistant coach of strength and conditioning from 2005 through 2007, then was promoted to head strength and conditioning coach in 2008.
He stayed on through Lovie Smith's coaching regime and until the end of the first year John Fox was head coach. Then he went to Miami as an assistant and returned to Chicago in 2022 with Matt Eberflus' staff as the head of strength and conditioning.
Only tight ends coach Jim Dray and offensive assistant/quarterbacks and receivers coach Robbie Picazo remain among position assistants, and quality control coaches Kevin Koch, Kenny Norton III and Zach Cable remained, but it's possible there will be even more changes.
Strength and conditioning assistants Pierre Ngo and Noble Landry are among those still with the team.
Bears staff reported
Head coach: Ben Johnson
Defensive coordinator: Dennis Allen
Offensive coordinator: Declan Doyle
Special teams coordinator: Richard Hightower
Offensive passing game coordinator: Press Taylor
Offensive line: Dan Roushar
Quarterbacks: J.T. Barrett
Wide receivers: Antwaan Randle El
Running backs: Eric Bieniemy
Tight ends: Jim Dray
Secondary/defensive pass game coordinator: Al Harris
Defensive line: Bill Johnson
Linebackers: -
Holdover coaches*
Assistant QBs/receivers: Robbie Picazo
Offensive quality control: Zach Cable
Defensive quality control: Kevin Koch
Defensive quality control: Kenny North III
*Listed by team as members of the staff
