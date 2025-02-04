Bear Digest

Bears coaching staff update: Long-time head strength coach out

The Bears have parted ways with longtime strength coach Jim Arthur according to the Tribune as the staff changes for Ben Johnson down deep.

The Bears staff continues to take shape, with the changes even coming in the weight room.
Ben Johnson's tear down of the Bears coaching staff is even more pervasive than expected.

There are only a few coaches remaining now who were part of the last staff and it's even dipping into the weight room. According to a report by the Tribune's Brad Biggs, the team parted ways with coach of strength and conditioning Jim Arthur.

Jim Arthur was with the Bears when they played in Super Bowl XLI against the Colts, although then he was an assistant under strength and conditioning coach Rusty Jones.

Arthur had been assistant coach of strength and conditioning from 2005 through 2007, then was promoted to head strength and conditioning coach in 2008.

He stayed on through Lovie Smith's coaching regime and until the end of the first year John Fox was head coach. Then he went to Miami as an assistant and returned to Chicago in 2022 with Matt Eberflus' staff as the head of strength and conditioning.

Only tight ends coach Jim Dray and offensive assistant/quarterbacks and receivers coach Robbie Picazo remain among position assistants, and quality control coaches Kevin Koch, Kenny Norton III and Zach Cable remained, but it's possible there will be even more changes.

Strength and conditioning assistants Pierre Ngo and Noble Landry are among those still with the team.

Bears staff reported

Head coach: Ben Johnson

Defensive coordinator: Dennis Allen

Offensive coordinator: Declan Doyle

Special teams coordinator: Richard Hightower

Offensive passing game coordinator: Press Taylor

Offensive line: Dan Roushar

Quarterbacks: J.T. Barrett

Wide receivers: Antwaan Randle El

Running backs: Eric Bieniemy

Tight ends: Jim Dray

Secondary/defensive pass game coordinator: Al Harris

Defensive line: Bill Johnson

Linebackers: -

Holdover coaches*

Assistant QBs/receivers: Robbie Picazo

Offensive quality control: Zach Cable

Defensive quality control: Kevin Koch

Defensive quality control: Kenny North III

*Listed by team as members of the staff

