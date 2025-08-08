Bears defense lowers the boom on Dolphins and Tua with three picks
There's no question the Bears offense still has its problems, as the interception Caleb Williams threw on the first pass of 11-on-11 Friday against Miami showed.
Ben Johnson said as much prior to joint practice against the Dolphins.
However, there's nothing wrong with the Bears defense.
They picked off Tua Tagovailoa three times in various scrimmage formats of the practice between the teams at Halas Hall and took two back for TDs. Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker and Tremaine Edmunds made the interceptions.
Tagovailoa had only been picked off once in Dolphins training camp until the Bears defense got their hands on his passes, according to Miami beat reporters.
"I feel like we just came out with the right intensity," Byard said. "We kind of just talked about it last night on our meetings being able to go out there and set the tone. I always believe that defense obviously, everything is set from the front. So, obviously boys like Grady (Jarrett), Dex (Gervon Dexter), Tez (Montez Sweat), Dayo (Odeyingbo), they're going to set the tone.
"But on the back end we want to be able to hold our own too and Brisk cameout there, got a couple big hits. He got a pick, kind of turned us all up. I was able to get a pick as well. Still a lot of things to clean up but I think if we play like we practiced today, we're gonna be pretty good."
Sweat and Odeyingbo recorded what would have been sacks in a live game, and the Bears defense toughened, especially near the goal line in full-squad work.
"Don't really know what happened on the offensive side of the ball, but like I said, I think if we play the way we practice today on defense, we're gonna be pretty damn good," Byard said.
Byard's interception came over the middle off a deflection made by cornerback Nahshon Wright.
Edmunds' juggling pick came on a third-and-goal play at the 3 near the end of practice and he took it back all the way.
"He tried to make it as dramatic as possible," Byard said. "I think that was something good for the fans. He caught the ball like seven times. But it was just a good ending to the day that we had."
A pick-6 resulted from Brisker's pick, as well, as he plucked it from just outside the numbers and turned back upfield on one of the first passes of the day.
The Bears did all this with starting slot corner Kyler Gordon day to day with an injury and with their best player, Jaylon Johnson out possibly past the first week of the regular season with an injury.
Passes to the outside seemed to work better against the Bears secondary. Anything over the middle was a disaster for Tagolvailoa.
"We got four starting safeties, in my opinion," Byard said. "Elijah Hicks as well (and Jonathan Owens). So we just want to go out there and kind of turn each other up, compete with each other. Everybody wants to make a play."
About the only thing the Bears defense had problems with was covering wide receiver Malik Washington early in scrimmages, as he broke loose several times for catches while facing zone coverage. They also had a few running plays to the right that broke, although it was difficult to ascertain if those would have been problems in full-contact drills.
Keep It Clean
It wasn't a fight fest between the teams. At two points shoving matches started but quickly de-escalated.
Johnson's words prior to practice were heeded for the most part. Byard and Tyrique Stevenson were involved with wide receiver Dee Eskeridge
"We expect that intensity to still be there, but at the same time, we’ve got to be smart," Johnson said. "There better not be any fights today or they know the consequences.”
But Not That Clean
It was apparent from there would be limited hitting but some running plays involved tackling to the ground.
The best shot of practice was delivered by Owens. He flattened wide receiver Erik Ezukeanma on a pass over the middle when there wasn't full contact, almost doing it by accident because he happened to be in the zone where Ezukeanma was.
Ezukeanmu later nearly got into it with cornerback Terell Smith but the two were separated.
Friendly Fire
At one point, two Dolphins on the sidelines were shoving each other. Mike McDaniel had to break it up, although it was difficult to see who the combatants were. Some Bears also move to the sidelines to assist breaking it up.
"They might've been frustrated with themselves," Byard joked. "I don't know. We were over there high-fiving having a good time."
Oh Yeah, the Offense
Williams threw the interception on a pass to Cole Kmet early and had one other problem. A two-minute drill went nowhere as the Dolphins ran a second-and-6 safety blitz at Williams that went unchecked and he took a sack, making a first down virtually impossible.
However, Williams did have his moments. He connected on a 70-yard bomb with Olamide Zaccheaus for a TD that set off the crowd and also drilled one deeper shot to Rome Odunze.
Maybe the biggest roar was reserved for rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III. Hecaught a pass from Case Keenum in two-minute drill in the middle of the field with some separation and went to work with a series of juking moves while roaring full speed ahead. After a 25-yard gain he had the Bears into field goal position, then caught another pass the next play.