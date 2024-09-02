Bears Defense Promises to Be Ready Despite Secondary Issues
The Bears reported to training camp talking about a defense capable of ranking in the top five, one entirely healthy and with momentum going into the regular season
Health has been somewhat spotty at times over the past six weeks but eventually they figure to have all starters ready for the opener. As for the lost chemistry because of a few injuries to Kevin Byard, Jaquan Brisker and cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson, it's ancient history as far as Brisker is concerned.
"I'm not really too worried about the defensive chemistry or anything like that," Brisker said. "I feel like we're right where we need to be. We can continue to get better."
Byard remained the only one out last week but coach Matt Eberflus expects everyone back for the opener.
Brisker didn't get a preseason rep in due to injury, Byard had 20 but they were early. Stevenson an Gordon had 21 reps each.
Being back and being synched up and working toward dominance aren't quite the same thing.
"We’re not where we need to be," Brisker admitted. "But we're going to get there, and we’re going to be a top five defense."
Brisker saw signs earlier in preseason of a defense coming together even with various players missing at different points.
"Just our chemistry, the way we're flying around, the way we're making plays," he said. "But really the preseason. Even though we weren't all out there, you could just see it. The preseason showed it.
"We never looked like that my first two years. I remember my first two years when (Patrick) Mahomes came in here, Josh Allen came in here, they drove down and scored the first touchdown. You look at our first (preseason) series. It's stops after stops. You look at practice. It’s stops after stops, turnovers after turnovers. There's a difference in this defense, and we're not there yet, but we'll continue to get better."
T.J. Edwards and Jaylon Johnson both pointed out earlier in preseason is the difference between last year and now is that while they've had players out at times, they all know the defense now from playing in it, with the exception of Byard. He's been around the league long enough to know what's going on, and has when he practiced.
"The chemistry is great, to be honest," Brisker said. "It's great. Guys getting turnovers, guys are having a lot of energy out there."
The quality of talent is different, too.
"It's a huge difference," Brisker said. "My first year, I feel like I didn't really know too many people at all. This year, especially what we did in the offseason, I know those guys. I know their backgrounds and things like that. I know where they come from and we know each other's story, which is why we can play for each other. We played with each other last year and added a couple pieces this year, so it just makes it even more special.
"This year, we've got guys everywhere. You look at the left, the right corner, the backers to the D-line, the safeties. There are guys everywhere. Compare my first year to this year, I know the guys and everybody's playmakers."
They're also seeing something different from Matt Eberflus in terms of play calling. He's been more aggressive and the defense has spoken openly about his willingness now to blitz more, disguise even more and experiment with alterations to an old scheme.
"We just do a lot of different things, I'll say," Brisker said. "A lot of different things which works to our ability, so I feel like everybody eats in this defense. It's gonna be good."
