Cap Analysis Shows Bears Spend Their Cash on Skill Positions
After all the spending, the Bears rank 20th in available cap space in the NFL at $8.5 million available according to figures at Spotrac.com
The Bears are spending the fourth most in the league on wide receivers $38.05 million and for tight ends at $19.06 million, and sixth most for running backs at $10.1 million, as they sought to surround quarterback Caleb Williams with the most possible talent. The amount spent on wide receivers and tight ends is understandable considering they signed DJ Moore to a contract extension, that Keenan Allen counts for their second-highest cap hit this year at $23.1 million, tight end Cole Kmet received a contract extension and they signed free agent tight end Gerald Everett.
Because their two quarterbacks are a rookie and second-year player Tyson Bagent, they are only 29th at spending on quarterbacks even though they are paying the No. 1 pick in last year's draft. They're spending $10.1 million against this year's cap at QB. The 49ers spend the least at QB at $4.79 million.
At the other end of things, the Bears are spending the least amount of money on offensive line positions at $31.3 million. Only Green Bay ($27.6 million) is paying less for the offensive line within the NFC North. Curiously, Carolina is paying the most in the league for its offensive linemen at $67.8 million.
Even though the highest paid Bears player for this year against the cap is defensive end Montez Sweat at $25.08 million, they are only seventh at spending on their defensive line at $43.9 million. Green Bay is spending the most in the league on the defensive line at $66.3 million.
Last year the Bears paid out a big contract to Tremaine Edmunds and a free agent deal to T.J. Edwards and still rank sixth in the league in spending on linebackers at $37.1 million, the most in their division.
Even after paying cornerback Jaylon Johnson a $76 million deal over four years, the Bears for this season rank only 16th in cap cash paid out to players in the secondary at $31.5 million. The Packers are second most at $46.7 million, just behind Baltimore ($57.9 million).
This season the Bears are committed to pay out $225.53 million in salary cap space toward active players contracts on the roster, the fourth most in the league. The average is $198.7 million. The reason they rank so high is the commitment made two years ago to cleaning up their cap rolls. they have only $14 million in dead cap space, which ranks 28th in the league. Denver is No. 1 in dead cap at $40.8 million, or essentially money being paid against the cap for players who are not on the team.
By comparison, the Bears were No. 1 for 2022 in dead cap when Ryan Poles first took over as GM at $36. 07 million.
Fans concerned about the players on the practice squad will be glad to know those players will receive $225,000 this year, but there are exceptions. Veterans Tarvarius Moore, Byron Cowart, Stephen Carlson, Collin Johnson and Jake Curhan all are getting $383,400. Two players signed for $302,400, defensive tackle Sam Roberts and long snapper Scott Daly, are expected to be making more soon as they are expected to be promoted to the 53-man roster. At least Daly is coming up this week for certain because long snapper Patrick Scales is on injured reserve.
