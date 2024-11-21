Bears Disprove the Importance of Matt Eberflus' HITS Principle
Bears players preach turnovers.
Taking the ball away and taking care of the football are key part of the HITS principle coach Matt Eberflus lives by and demands of his team.
Players are graded on their ability to play according to the HITS principle. The "T" in HITS stands for takeaways or taking care of the football.
It's easy to wonder then whether their emphasis is in the right place when you take a look at Chicago's turnover differential this year.
The Bears are third in the NFL with a plus-9 turnover differential, meaning they've taken it away nine more times than they've turned it over.
Caleb Williams last turned the ball over against Jacksonville in London with an interception in the second quarter. He's gone 146 straight passes without an interception and they have a four-game losing streak.
Their eight turnovers on the year ties them for the fourth fewest in the league. And where has it all gotten them? They're the only team among the top five in fewest giveaways who are not situated in a playoff spot.
Their Bears defense is tied for seventh in takeaways with 17.
Yet, here the Bears are with a 4-6 record.
So they must be the anomaly if it's so critical to be at the top in takeaways and taking care of the football?
To this point in the season, the Bears are the only team in the top eight in turnover differential not currently sitting in a playoff position.
However, last year three of the top five teams in turnover differential never made it to the playoffs: the Saints were plus-11 and didn't make it, the Bengals plus-11 and the Giants had a worse record than the Bears at 6-11 and were at plus-12.
Last year the Chiefs were a terrible minus-11 and the Packers and Lions both had as many takeaways as turnovers. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl while the Packers and Lions were major postseason stories with playoff wins.
This week's Bears opponent, the Vikings, are a curious case. Only five teams have committed more turnovers than Minnesota, which is 8-2 on the season. Yet, they've made up for it with great offensive production and a defense that does lead the NFL in takeaways.
Obviously it doesn't hurt to have takeaways and Eberflus' defenses in Indianapolis ranked top 10 in takeaways every year he was defensive coordinator. But only two of those Colts teams made the playoffs.
While takeaways can make it easier and turning the ball over all the time makes winning impossible, the Bears currently are proving the "T" part of the HITS principle is not a be-all end-all for NFL teams.
It's overrated.
More important in today's NFL is the ability to overcome such mistakes with a dangerous attack.
Again, the world champions are proof. Only five teams have worse turnover differentials than Kansas City, yet here the Chiefs are challenging again.
Bears Coaches
(Records)
Ralph Jones 41-24 .706
George Halas 497-318 .682
Luke Johnsos/Hunk Anderson 23-11-2 .676
Mike Ditka 168-106 .631
Paddy Driscoll 24-14 .609
Lovie Smith 81-63 .563
Matt Nagy 34-31 .523
Jack Pardee 20-22 .476
Neill Armstrong 30-34 .469
Dick Jauron 35-45 .438
Dave Wannstedt 40-56 .417
Marc Trestman 13-19 .406
Jim Dooley 20-36 .357
Matt Eberflus 14-30 .318
John Fox 14-34 .292
Abe Gibron 11-30-1 .274
