Bear Digest

Bears Elevate Past Backfield Contributor to Face 49ers

The Chicago Bears on Saturday brought up safety Adrian Colbert and also running back Darrynton Evans from the practice squad as insurance against injuries.

Gene Chamberlain

Darrynton Evans looks for yardage last season at Soldier Field against the Patriots. He'll be on the roster again Sunday.
Darrynton Evans looks for yardage last season at Soldier Field against the Patriots. He'll be on the roster again Sunday. / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Bears promoted two players from the practice squad Saturday to address injury issues for the 49ers game.

Running back Darrynton Evans and safety Adrian Colbert will be on the game-day roster for Sunday's game through standard elevation.

The Bears need running back depth bolstered due to the quad injury suffered by starting running back D'Andre Swift and the concussion suffered by backup Roschon Johnson. Swift is questionable for the game while Johnson is out.

With Swift 50-50 to play, Travis Homer is being counted on as Swift's backup or for third downs. Evans has played in the past for the Bears and was signed following the trade of Khalil Herbert to Cincinnati. Evans played in five games for the Bears in 2023 and six games in 2022. He averaged 3.8 yards per 44 rushing attempts for 169 yards with a touchdown and had eight catches for 82 yards.

CHICAGO BEARS AND SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: WHO WINS AND WHY

ANALYSIS: IT'S TIME FOR BEARS TO STOP TALKING AND START PLAYING

BEARS AND 49ERS FANTASY STARTERS AND NFL PICKS

MORE BEARS VIDEO AND NEWS

Both Evans and Homer are smaller backs at 203 pounds. Evans was with Miami and Buffalo after the Bears cut him.

Colbert was elevated last week, as well, and played as a backup to substitute safety Jonathan Owens with both Elijah Hicks (ankle) and Jaquan Brisker (concussion) still out.

Twitter: BearsOnSI

Published
Gene Chamberlain
GENE CHAMBERLAIN

BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.