Bears Elevate Past Backfield Contributor to Face 49ers
The Bears promoted two players from the practice squad Saturday to address injury issues for the 49ers game.
Running back Darrynton Evans and safety Adrian Colbert will be on the game-day roster for Sunday's game through standard elevation.
The Bears need running back depth bolstered due to the quad injury suffered by starting running back D'Andre Swift and the concussion suffered by backup Roschon Johnson. Swift is questionable for the game while Johnson is out.
With Swift 50-50 to play, Travis Homer is being counted on as Swift's backup or for third downs. Evans has played in the past for the Bears and was signed following the trade of Khalil Herbert to Cincinnati. Evans played in five games for the Bears in 2023 and six games in 2022. He averaged 3.8 yards per 44 rushing attempts for 169 yards with a touchdown and had eight catches for 82 yards.
Both Evans and Homer are smaller backs at 203 pounds. Evans was with Miami and Buffalo after the Bears cut him.
Colbert was elevated last week, as well, and played as a backup to substitute safety Jonathan Owens with both Elijah Hicks (ankle) and Jaquan Brisker (concussion) still out.
