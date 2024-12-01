Bears Face Several Injury Issues Coming Out of Loss to Lions
The Bears will have injury issues to deal with when they arrive Monday at Halas Hall for their first official practice under interim head coach Thomas Brown.
One of those probably is not the bruised left knee suffered by quarterback Caleb Williams when he was hit low, near the sidelines by Detroit linebacker Jack Campbell.
The knee bent the wrong way and the play looked ugly.
"I think I just got a bruise but you know the play was funky," Williams said afterward. "That play was funky, just put it that way.
"I didn't really appreciate the play. He just kind of dove straight at my (knee). ... You know, I didn't really get that. Definitely kind of frustrated about that one just because you know ... whatever."
It still will be a matter for follow-up because a bruise to a knee can mean something in days after the game with stiffness. However, Williams played well for over a quarter after taking that hit and was able to finish the game.
Also of note was the concussion suffered by running back Roschon Johnson and the knee injury to right tackle Darnell Wright suffered in the third quarter.
Wright appeared to be in pain and was taken to the locker room. He was labeled "doubtful to return."
Wright was having a strong game at the time. He came out of the game with the highest overall grade of anyone, according to Pro Football Focus' grading system. Wright's replacement, Larry Borom, had the second-worst grade of any Bears blocker in the game, according to PFF.
Wright had a knee injury and missed the Nov. 10 game with New England. It was the only time he was on the injury report for a game this year. He played in the last three games and was in for 55% of the snaps in Thursday's game.
Johnson's issue is he had a concussion last year, as well. Running back obviously is a position with a lot of contact.
The team's other concussion issue seems to have taken a turn for the better. That's safety Jaquan Brisker. He reported doing some work via Twitter on the weekend after his third concussion in three years occurred against Carolina on Oct. 6.
However, Brisker is not yet eligible to return from injured reserve. He hasn't been on injured reserve for four games. He went on IR Nov. 14.
