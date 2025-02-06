Bears fans offer condolences and wonder about the Bears' future
Fans, friends, Bears nation and the NFL took to social media to pour out condolences to the McCaskey family and the Chicago Bears following the loss Thursday of team matriarch Virginia McCaskey.
Many also wondered what would happen with the team now.
One of the more poigniant messages was from a fan calling her "NFL royalty."
Former players like Jerry Azumah and Patrick Mannelly weighed in with messages to the family. Former Bears cornerback Charles Tillman, at the Super Bowl, related a story about Mrs. McCaskey's letter of support in 2008 when his daughter, Tiana, had a heart transplant because she suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy.
More recent Bears fans who may not have remembered her or seen much of her can gain some insight into her personality, her history with the team and her viewpoint about the Bears' importance in the community and NFL by watching the video "A Lifetime of Sundays," made about the four women who were owners of teams at the time.
Many fans pointed out how appropriate it was that the Bears rallied to beat the Green Bay Packers on the final field goal to close the 2024 season, because the rivalry with the Packers was a major theme for the family.
Her presentation of the first Halas Trophy to Mike Ditka and Michael McCaskey, two years after George Halas' death, is one of the happier moments in franchise history
One of the other few times she made an appearance at Halas Hall with media was in 1999 after Walter Payton had died. She gave eulogy for Payton to media shortly after his death, prior to the public memorial and his services.
Fans heard from her at halftime of a 2018 game with Seattle when the team put Brian Urlacher's name and jersey number in the Bears Ring of Excellence.
Much is speculated about the Bears ownership now after Mrs. McCaskey's passing but what happens depend on the family's plans. They have always insisted they will keep the ownership of the team.
Sons George, Brian and Patrick are involved on a frequent basis at Halas Hall still.
Crain's Chicago Business had reported Bears ownership details and the McCaskeys own about 70% of the team, but almost 23% of it was owned by Mrs. McCaskey. There are so many children from the family involved that each owns less than 4% share in the team.
Chicago area 87-year-old billionaire Pat Ryan owns almost 18%.
The family has not revealed its succession plan. Over the years there has been wild speculation about various multi-billionaires trying to buy team, and none is true.
Following the 2016 season and a second straight losing record under John Fox, George McCaskey talked to media and then made the rounds on radio stations to talk about the team. He was asked on WSCR-AM 670 about the family's plan after Mrs. McCaskey's passing.
"My brother Pat says it very well: "we intend to hold onto the Bears until the second coming," George McCaskey said
