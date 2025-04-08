Bears find towering cornerback courtesy of Vikings discard pile
The later part of free agency still hasn't ended for GM Ryan Poles and the Bears, as they continued to fortify their depth Tuesday following Monday's start to offseason work.
The Bears signed former Vikings and Cowboys player Nahshon Wright to a one-year deal and one look at him will tell someone why they did it.
You don't find 6-foot-4 cornerbacks on every street corner. A guy like that might even be able to break up Hail Mary passes.
The 200-pound cornerback from Oregon State was a third-round draft pick by Dallas in 2021, the 99th overall pick, and has 33 games played with three starts. He made 37 tackles, five pass defenses and an interception in three seasons with Dallas and a 2024 season with the Vikings.
The Vikings had just released Wright Monday after they had him on the practice squad for almost all season. He got into one game last year.
The Cowboys traded him to Minnesota even up for cornerback Andrew Booth after the 2023 season.
Coming to Chicago, Wright will be up against steep competition for playing time. Josh Blackwell,
Terell Smith, Shaun Wade, Nick McCloud and Ameer Speed are on the roster as backups behind starters Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon.
