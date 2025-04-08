How Jaylon Johnson's actions speak louder than his colorful words

On with @SpiegsAndHolmes, Jaylon Johnson detailed his angry exchange with Matt Eberflus after the Bears' loss to the Lions.



"At some point, enough is enough," Johnson says.



"It's a business, and guys get fired all the time ... That's not on me."



