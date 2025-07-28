Bears floated as trade destination for NFC North backup QB
With NFL training camps in full swing, speculation around potential trades is heating up as teams look to finalize their 53-man rosters by early September.
While Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has made a few bottom-of-the-roster moves in recent days, the quarterback room for the next five weeks until final roster cutdowns appears set.
Starter Caleb Williams and backups Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum, and Austin Reed are laser-focused on learning head coach Ben Johnson's new offense in advance of the Bears' first preseason game versus the Dolphins in two weeks.
There is also a battle underway between third-year Bagent and seasoned veteran Keenum for the backup spot behind Williams. Whatever the outcome, it's a widely-held belief that both will be on the 53-man roster come September.
Bagent, 25, has proven himself to be a capable backup, going 2-2 as a starter in five appearances in 2023. He has a career 65.7% completion rate, throwing for 859 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. In 2024, Bagent showed growth with highly efficient and productive preseason game performances. He's also started 2025 training camp strong.
Keenum has a 30-36 record as a starter and appeared in another 14 games in a backup role. Entering his 12th season, he has completed 62.3% of his passes for 15,175 yards with 79 touchdowns and 51 interceptions.
In addition to competing for the QB2 role, Keenum was signed by the Bears to provide veteran guidance to help accelerate the development of second-year quarterback Williams.
In the midst of this competition, the idea of even entertaining a trade for a backup quarterback seems extremely remote.
However, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox has recommended the Lions trade backup quarterback Hendon Hooker right away and suggested the Bears as a potential destination.
His rationale linked Hooker with the Bears given his connection with Johnson and familiarity playing in his offense the last two season in Detroit.
"The Bears, who employ former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as head coach, could view Hooker as a multi-year backup to Caleb Williams. With a high athletic ceiling, Hooker might mirror Williams' play style than Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum in Johnson's system."
Hooker, 27, is a 2023 third-round pick by the Lions out of Tennessee where he had torn his ACL in his final year. He appeared in three games last season, completing 6-for-9 (66.6%) for 62 yards.
Known for his athleticism and accuracy, he is currently in his own competition with Kyle Allen for who will backup Lions quarterback Jared Goff. In recent remarks by Lions head coach Dan Campbell, he said while pleased with what he saw day one in camp from Hooker that it is time for him to take the next step.
Why trading for Hooker makes no sense for the Bears
1. While Hooker has two years left on his rookie deal (unlike Bagent and Keenum whose contracts are up at the end this season), he is a work-in-progress who has not yet demonstrated consistent, good performance as a backup.
2. Johnson is fully aware of Hooker's capabilities. If he felt strongly that Hooker was the right move for the Bears' roster, he and Poles would have explored the possibility of a trade. While we don't know that they didn't, logic dictates that you wouldn't look to trade away a more proven backup for one who isn't.
3. It is only 2 weeks from the first preseason games. A trade for a back-up quarterback this late in the offseason when no injury has occurred seems misguided.
4. Plus, while Hooker may be familiar with playing for Johnson, he would still have a steep learning curve as the Bears offense is not a replica of the Lions offense.
5. The Lions would likely have no interest either. Given Keenum's designated role with Williams making him off-limits, the quarterback they would theoretically entertain in a swap is Bagent whose contract expires at the end of the season. Hooker is under contract for two years.
Plus, why would the Lions entertain helping out a division rival, unless they didn't feel secure in backup options for Goff? If they were open to the trade, it confirms that they believe Bagent is a more capable option than either Hooker or Kyle Allen. In which case, the Bears would have no interest in helping them out, either (not that they did before).
