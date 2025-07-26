Caleb Williams slammed by analyst who is almost 'out' on Bears QB
It hasn't exactly been a great start for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in training camp, as the second-year player has been throwing more interceptions than head coach Ben Johnson — or anyone — can tolerate.
Williams threw a couple of red-zone picks on Friday, his latest rough performance in what has been a week full of them.
While it's definitely too early to start panicking for real (it's only July), Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd is clearly concerned about Williams and went as far to say that he may be "out" on the former No. 1 overall pick if he isn't playing very well within a couple of months.
"Caleb Williams was sold as a generational talent," Cowherd said on The Herd. "We were all hoping it would be this generation. ... Quarterbacks in 2025 are little bit like streaming shows. If you're not 'get me' by the second episode early, I'm out. ... He's got to be good by late September and early October."
To be fair, Williams actually was really solid during his rookie campaign, throwing for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in spite of being sacked 68 times behind a miserable offensive line.
Of course, Williams should definitely take some partial blame for those sacks, but there is also no doubt that the Bears needed to improve in the trenches this offseason. They did just that, acquiring numerous pieces via signings, trades and draft picks to bolster the unit.
But whether or not Williams can avoid a sophomore slump will ultimately fall on his shoulders, especially given that he has a pretty impressive set of weapons at his disposal heading into 2025.