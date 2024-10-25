Bears Friday Week 8 Injury Report: Reserve DBs Counted on Again
Again it will be up to the Bears reserves in the secondary to control a passing attack, although this time there is a chance they'll be trying to stop an elite QB.
Both starting safety Jaquan Brisker and slot cornerback Jaquan Brisker are out for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.
Brisker missed the last game with a concussion suffered in Week 5 against Carolina and Gordon suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 6 win over Jacksonville in London. Neither player practiced this week.
The Bears will have Josh Blackwell at slot cornerback and Elijah Hicks playing safety. Both players came up with takeaways in the win over Jacksonville, Hicks a fumble recovery in the second half and Blackwell an interception of Trevor Lawrence.
TURNING POINT IN BEARS SEASON NEEDS CERTIFICATION THIS WEEK
JAYDEN DANIELS GUESSING GAME TO GO ON UNTIL 90 MINUTES BEFORE KICKOFF
WHY THE BEARS REALLY SHOULD TRADE FOR MAXX CROSBY OR MYLES GARRETT
SELF SCOUT NEEDS TO TURN UP A WAY FOR BEARS TO SCORE IN FIRST QUARTER
The Bears have three players questionable for the game and all are on injured reserve. Edge rusher Jake Martin (toe), tackle Larry Borom (ankle) and running back Travis Homer (finger) are all on IR and hoping to be brought onto the 53-man roster.
The good news for the Bears on their injury report is no other player is in question.
Starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson missed the Week 6 win with a calf injury but he went through a full practice on Friday after limited practices Wednesday and Thursday and has been removed from the injury report. He'll start.
Also back are backup cornerback Terell Smith (hip) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin). Both had full practices on Thursday and Friday after a limited practice Wednesday and they'll be available.
The other really big question was long snapper Scott Daly and he will be available after three full practices this week. Daly had a knee injury in London and it led to tight end Cole Kmet doing the long-snapping. But Daly's return means Kmet can focus on being a tight end again.
Twitter: BearsOnSI