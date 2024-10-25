Guessing Game on Jayden Daniels Expected to Go Until Game Time
The Bears may not know until 90 minutes before gametime Sunday whether they are facing the hottest young passer in the NFL.
Jayden Daniels told reporters in Washington he wants to play and practiced Friday but he will be listed as questionable. It's also apparent from what he told reporters that there is still a question about the rib injury he suffered.
"It felt good, it felt good," Daniels told reporters in Washington. "I wanna play but it's not my decision."
According to David Harrison of Washington Commanders On SI, coach Dan Quinn said Daniels will be questionable.
The Commanders conveniently, but not surprisingly, had quarterbacks warming up away from the view of reporters during the time when media could watch some of the practice. Quinn said Daniels practiced, and characterized as if it wasn't a limited practice. He said they really "pushed it."
"I felt good, been in treatment, all that, tryin' to get back right, give myself a chance to go out there and be confident to play," Daniels said.
Daniels did not have a full practice this week.
"I mean, I got 48 hours to see how I feel and we'll just go from there," Daniels said. "From (last) Sunday to now, it feels better but I still got some time, I still got some marks I need to hit to (let them) fell comfortable and put me out there."
Without Daniels, the Commanders would start Marcus Mariota.
Daniels seems willing to go out and play but points out it's up to team medical people and he can't risk something that could lead to a long-term problem.
"I mean it's football at the end of the day," Daniels said. "Things happen. Sometimes you might have to fight through something but if you can go, you can give it your all and be smart about it. Obviously they wouldn't put me in any position they wouldn't feel comfortable in. It's my future. I wouldn't put myself in that predicament either."
Daniels isn't concentrating too much on the matchup with Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick of the draft vs. No. 2.
"I look forward to it," Daniels said. "I respect Caleb and everybody but I look forward to playing, trying to play in every game. It's not who I'm playing against.
"Chicago is a good team but I'm looking forward to going out there and hopefully if I play. If I don't, it is what it is -- we'll be moving forward. I treat every game the same."
