Bears' hopes for veteran running back dwindling after Nick Chubb report
If the Bears really like running back Kyle Monangai as much as they say, it's a good thing.
The report by Ian Rapoport Sunday about former Browns running back Nick Chubb being expected to sign a one-year deal with Houston means one of the major faces in the crowd of free agent backs is no longer available.
Chubb, 29, is attempting to battle back from last year's foot injury and an ACL injury from two years ago.
There was a radio report in Cleveland last month about an NFC North team having interest in signing Chubb but this never materialized as he is staying in the AFC.
The Bears haven't even acknowledged they need another running back after drafting Monangai in Round 7 and taking a good look at him during OTAs and minicamp.
There are still other options available, like former Saints and Lions back Jamaal Williams, the 30-year-old who played one season in Ben Johnson's offense with Detroit and enjoyed his best NFL production with his only 1,000-yard year (1,066) and a league-high 17 touchdowns rushing.
Former Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins remains available but was given an unrestricted free agent tender, which means anyone who wants to sign him must do it before training camp starts or his exclusive negotiating rights belong to Los Angeles. He also had a visit with Denver this past week, increasing expectations he'd leave the Chargers for the Broncos.
Former Vikings and Rams running back Cam Akers is another of those still available.
Monangai, the former Rutgers back, had good work during the offseason to the point where coach Ben Johnson named him one of the four players who were the biggest surprises.
"I appreciate the attention to detail and the pride he takes and how quickly he's picking things up, as well," Johnson said.
Former Chargers back Gus Edwards, Miami's Jeff Wilson and Cleveland's Nyheim Miller-Hines rate among top available backs.
There is also the possibility the Bears could seek a trade for another back.
Players often speculated as being available to be moved are Seattle's Kenneth Walker III, Jacksonville's Travis Ettiene and Atlanta's Tyler Allgeier.