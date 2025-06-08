Why Rome Odunze has become one of fantasy football's hottest names
Rome Odunze disappointed those with highest expectations last season, particularly the fantasy football sect who anticipate 1,000-yard seasons and 100 catches from every first-round rookie pass catcher.
You'd think he was Kevin White considering criticism from some Bears fans but the advent of Ben Johnson's offense could change it all.
Odunze's own proclamation that it was a race to 1,000 yards with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen probably didn't help matters, especially after no one won.
Anticipating big numbers by Odunze in his first year probably was never realistic because of several factors: Moore, Allen and a rookie QB being the main ones. Throw in the fourth factor of Cole Kmet, although the tight end in the Bears offense didn't get used enough himself. All took away opportunities.
The final unanticipated issue was how Shane Waldron's offense sputtered and stammered and then crashed totally in a 19-3 loss at home to New England, before his firing.
Still, 54 catches, 734 yards and three TDs is a solid starting point. No less of a receiver than Jerry Rice failed to crack 1,000 yards and 50 receptions as a rookie and had the same three touchdown catches as Odunze. Calvin Johnson had fewer catches than Odunze and nearly the same yardage total (756), with only one more TD.
Go down the list of all-time greats and Odunze had a better or similar rookie year to Michael Irvin (32 catches, 654 yards), Cris Carter (5 catches, 84 yards), Andre Reed (48-637, 4 TDs), Isaac Bruce (21-272 3 TDs), Tim Brown (43-725 and 5 TDs), Terrell Owens (35-520, 4 TDs), Shannon Sharpe (7 catches, 1 TD) and Lynn Swann (11-208, 2 TDs). There are a lot of gold jackets in that group.
Odunze says he is certain he'll be ready to push up his totals largely based on the simple matter of his conditioning. Once he gets down Ben Johnson's offense, expectations could soar.
“I feel great," he said. "I feel like I took that time in the offseason up until from when we finished playing up until this point to dial in on what I feel I need in my physicality and body type to play at this high level.
"I've continued to make strides in that aspect, whether that's strength, upper body, all those different things. I feel like I've made strides at that point."
When Odunze came into the league, his RAS (relative athletic score) of 9.91 confirmed his great shape. He also had built a reputation for turning 50-50 balls into 75-25 balls.
The Bears saw only a little of his sky work, but Odunze's conditioning and strength training have him feeling like he's better prepared to change this. He thinks his strength wasn't quite where it needed to be to handle the NFL's style of play.
“I think hand fighting is a big part of it," Odunze said. "There's a lot of nitpicky grabbing in this league that isn't always shown that I felt like I needed to build upper body mass to be able to fight combat some of those things and 50-50 balls as well.
"Just being able to be physical at the catch point and at the top of routes where–it's not necessarily create separation through a speed cut, but a nudge or a chicken wing I feel like was necessary, so that's why I did it.”
Odunze didn't want to get into the numbers in terms of weight change for him since last season ended.
"I don't know if I have a specific number of pounds, but I definitely put on a few for sure," he said.
He had been at 212 coming into the league.
"At a minimum, a few (pounds), and then dropped some fat mass," he said. "Those are things I continue to monitor and try and hone in on. I couldn't give you a specific number."
Every other factor seems to point Odunze's way. Allen is gone. Odunze might not need as many 50-50 or 75-25 catches because Ben Johnson's offense tends to scheme receivers more wide open than others seem to do. Also, QB Caleb Williams has a year in the league now and even in a new offense he shouldn't be as prone to holding onto the ball while he realizes better where open windows are for receivers.
While they did add other receivers who could take away targets in rookies Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland, those two are, after all, rookies. Odunze has the experience edge he lacked and now other factors working in his favor.
Odunze's mental approach has been as encouraging as the physical work logged.
"I'm extremely impressed," Johnson said. "To be a second-year guy, you would expect a little bit more inconsistency. And yet, the way he approaches the meeting room, the walk-throughs, the on-field, the drill work, it's very much like a seasoned pro, some of the best that I've been around.
"He's still learning. I know there's a lot of information that's is getting thrown his way."
Johnson cited the work receivers coach Antwaan Randle El has done with Odunze.
"I think we're going to see a lot of growth from him, not just in the springtime, but once we get to camp," Johnson said.
Then perhaps Odunze can satisfy those critics, whether they be disappointed fantasy fanatics or the common fan who thought they were getting a perennial 1,000-yard receiver from Day 1.
