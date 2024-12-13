Bears Hoping D'Andre Swift Can Tough Out Another Game
The only change to the Bears injury report Friday came with defensive back Josh Blackwell.
Blackwell has a shoulder injury and was able to practice Friday on a limited basis after being listed unable to practice on Thursday.
Running back Roschon Johnson remained out of practice with a concussion while starter D'Andre Swift also missed again with a groin injury. However, Swift's injury could be like last week when he played hurt and missed practice time.
"I think it's one of those things where we're just trying to be prudent with it and also be able to be prepared for whatever the game, however it presents itself," Bears offensive coordinator Chris Beatty said. "I think he'll be able to do what he does but we're also prepared whatever way that may go."
Being prepared would be using Travis Homer, who suffered a head injury in last week's game but went through a second straight full practice on Friday.
Players unable to practice Friday were guard Ryan Bates (concussion) and defensive lineman Gervon Dexter (knee).
Safety Elijah Hicks was able to go through second straight limited practice recovering from an ankle injury.
