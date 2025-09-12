Bears injury report: Jaylon Johnson and T.J. Edwards cleared to start
Barring a late, unforeseen downgrade, the Bears go into Ford Field Sunday with their best defensive player now available.
They hav another key starter back, as well.
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson went through a second straight complete practice on Friday and was removed from the injury report for Sunday against Detroit after he missed the opener with the groin injury that kept him out of all of training camp and preseason.
Linebacker T.J. Edwards also had a full practice after missing Monday's game with a hamstring injury and also was removed from the injury report.
Johnson gives them a Pro Bowl player back in the lineup.
"I’m very happy with him," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "He comes out, he’s got a swagger to him. Confidence, he’s not afraid to talk a little bit. That’s what I feel immediately is just the presence out there.
"When you watch the (practice) tape yesterday, he’s very sticky. We like to eliminate the space in our coverages, and so I think he’s going to be a really good fit for us this week."
The only player ruled out is slot cornerback Kyler Gordon due to a hamstring injury. He hasn't practiced this week. Wide receiver Jahdae Walker is doubtful with an ankle injury after he missed Friday's practice.
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett returned to practice on a limited basis Friday after missing practice Thursday with a knee issue and he is questionable.
No one else is on the injury report. Josh Blackwell, Gordon's replacement, is back this week from a groin injury. Also back is running back Roschon Johnson. He has been out five weeks with a foot injury.
