NFL legend Tom Brady has high praise for Bears' Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams
Tom Brady had already built a compelling case to be the greatest quarterback of all time after his fifth Super Bowl title, but winning a sixth and seventh, with the final one coming in his first season with a new team, removed all doubt. The former sixth-round draft pick stands in a league of his own.
Naturally, when such a successful quarterback talks about current players, football fans everywhere sit up and listen. That's what happened when Brady appeared with Chris Collinsworth on his Pro Football Focus podcast. The conversation turned towards the Chicago Bears, specifically Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson, and what Brady had to say about this head coach-quarterback pairing should have Bears fans ecstatic.
As Brady noted, when Williams was at his best last season, the ball was coming out on time and in structure, and that was true in the preseason as well. Williams can clearly thrive in a structured offense and still put on the Superman cape every now and then for an explosive play. In order to do that, he has to get better at making pre and post-snap reads and understanding what he's seeing, and that falls on Ben Johnson's shoulders.
This is something that both Williams and Johnson recently spoke about as they prepare Caleb Williams for prime time in the season opener, how Johnson is preparing Williams to make those kind of reads and using them as another weapon. If Johnson can successfully coach Williams up in this part of quarterbacking, then there's no ceiling on Williams' career development.
Johnson has coached up a quarterback drafted first-overall before, as Brady said, and created a juggernaut of an offense that played to his strengths. Now, Johnson will be molding his Bears' offense for Caleb Williams, which should look quite a bit different than what Johnson did in Detroit.
Brady also told Collinsworth that a great teacher like Ben Johnson is going to give Caleb Williams his best shot at succeeding in the NFL. While not exactly a prediction of greatness, it has to be relieving for Bears fans to hear that an NFL legend likes what the Bears have done to set up their young quarterback for success. Historically, and as recently as last year, the Bears have utterly failed to do so, which proved Caleb Williams' pre-draft concerns were right.
It's been said many times before, but this time things really and truly feel different for the Bears. If anyone can finally drag the Bears back into relevance and end their infamous distinction of being the only franchise to never have a 4,000-yard passer, it's Williams and Johnson.