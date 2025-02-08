Bears leading the offseason but they've been down this road before
The Bears could be in danger of doing something similar to last year.
That's not to say they'll give up a Hail Mary and collapse into a quivering heap for the rest of the season while their coaches get fired for failure to provide accountability.
Instead, it simply means they might have trouble living up to all of the hype.
Ben Johnson's offense and his weapons precede them as they begin the offseason after Sunday's Super Bowl.
Last year the hype was unbelievable after their acquisition of Keenan Allen, signing of D'Andre Swift and Gerald Everett and drafting of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze. The problem was, they still had the same head coach from the defensive side when their offense had all the hype, and he hired someone incapable of handling the offense as coordinator in Shane Waldron. The hype balloon burst about seven games into the season.
At the Super Bowl, there is more positive talk again but it's a little different than last year's, which was thrown about by Bears fans, media members and the giant glob that is social media.
For example, one of the biggest detractors of the Bears over the years has been FS1's James Jones. Not only did the former Aaron Rodgers receiver always pick his former team to win every game they play but he always took advantage of every opportunity to stick it to the Bears like he did while playing for the Packers.
He's sang a different tune while talking with NFL Network's Adam Rank for the Sick Podcast.
Johnson believes the Bears have better weapons now for new coach Ben Johnson to work with than he had in Detroit—at least at the skill positions.
"When you talk about just natural weapons, I believe looking at it right now on paper the Bears have the better weapons," Jones said. "Give me DJ Moore, give me Keenan Allen, give me Rome Oduzne, give me Swift over Am-Ra (Amon-Ra St. Brown). I don't even know who their other receivers are (in Detroit) but you got (Jahmyr) Gibbs and you got (David) Montgomery in the backfield but I like the Bears' talent they have."
It might help if they actually had Allen because he is an unrestricted free agent starting March 12.
The weapons, combined with Johnson's reputation as the assistant coach of the year in the NFL should be able to do better than the performance they all put up in Caleb Williams' rookie year, even if they do need to learn a new offense in spring at minicamp.
At a Super Bowl press conference, Chiefs coach Andy Reid supplied the highest of praise for Johnson while answering a question about coaches he's been impressed with that he has gone against.
No. 1 out of his mouth was Vic Fangio, Eagles defensive, the former Bears defensive coordinator. It sounded kind of contrived and convenient considering they're playing Fangio and Patrick Mahomes is 8-0 going against Fangio defenses.
"Yeah, this guy we're playing this week is a pretty good defensive coordinator and I feel like I can't get rid of him," Reid said. "Everywhere, it seems like, every year once or twice or three times, he's there and he does a great job.
"And then I always say Bill Belichick is probably the best coach I've ever had a chance to go against in my career as a head coach."
And the last one Reid mentioned was Johnson.
"So, and then I've enjoyed watching the Lions this year and the job that their offensive coordinator did there and now he's now the head coach in Chicago," Reid said.
Considering all the praise heaped upon Johnson by former Detroit players David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs during this week, it's very apparent everyone will have high expectations for the Bears.
Living up to all of it is going to be the difficult part until they can get a viable offensive line in place.
