Bears get great injury news in running game as they reveal inactives list vs. Saints
The Chicago Bears have seemingly dodged an injury bullet, as running back D'Andre Swift is active and ready to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field.
Swift had his breakout game of the season in last Monday night's dramatic upset at the Washington Commanders, with a 175 total yards and touchdown catch-and-run that ignited the fourth-quarter rally. During the game he suffered a slight groin injury that landed him on the injury report and limited his practice this week. Just in case, the Bears activated running back Travis Homer from Injured Reserve this week.
But as the Bears announced their inactives list for Sunday's game, Swift is not on it. Whew. Just when the running game seems to being getting some momentum, it would have been a setback to play the Saints without Swift.
Chicago's defensive injury news isn't so great, as it will be without linebacker Noah Sewell (concussion) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee). The run-stuffing Jarrett will miss his third consecutive game.
Kicker Cairo Santos also remains sidelined by a thigh injury, meaning last week's hero - Jake Moody - will again be the kicker.
The Bears look to win their fourth consecutive game and are favored by four points over the 1-5 Saints.