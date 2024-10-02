Bear Digest

Bears Missing Key Receiver at Practice Besides Teven Jenkins

A rib injury sidelined Bears guard Teven Jenkins at practice Wednesday and also kept out punt returner/receiver DeAndre Carter.

DeAndre Carter tries to escape against the Colts in a Week 3 loss. Carter has a rib injury and missed practice Wednesday.
The Bears started practice Wednesday for Sunday's game with Carolina without two players due to rib injuries.

Guard Teven Jenkins left Sunday's win over the Rams with bruised ribs and coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that wide receiver/return man DeAndre Carter also has a rib injury. Like Jenkins, Carter also missed practice on Wednesday.

Eberflus wouldn't commit to using Nate Davis at right guard in place of Jenkins, with Matt Pryor at left guard again like during the win over the Rams, should Jenkins miss the game.

"We're going to look at all combinations," Eberflus said. "That certainly is one of them."

ANALYSIS: ANGST OVER JUSTIN FIELDS, JAYDEN DANIELS AND TOM BRADY IS SO BEARS

The Bears also announce defensive end Jacob Martin is still on injured reserve. They have the ability to start the window to bring him off IR at this time. He's been out since training camp started with a toe injury.

