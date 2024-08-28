Bears Reportedly Adding Defensive Tackle to Practice Squad
The Bears' practice squad has a late addition from outside the organization who figures to play a reserve role with the team either in Week 1 or some point in the future.
Defensive lineman Sam Roberts was among New England's cuts and signed to the Bears practice squad according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 2022 sixth-round pick played end and tackle for the Patriots but in the Bears scheme he is a tackle.
A Northwest Missouri State product, Roberts made seven tackles in 12 games with one start over the past two years with New England.
It's possible they'll call him up for the first week.
The Bears already had signed Byron Cowart and Dashaun Mallory on the practice squad at this position and may need to make a cut there or elsewhere on the practice squad.
They traded with Cleveland for Chris Williams, who is 285 pounds and undersized for what they like in 3-techniques.
Roberts is more the size of 3-technique starter Gervon Dexter. Roberts is 6-5, 300 pounds.
It could be an extra precaution against a longer injury to defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, as he was said by Matt Eberflus to be on track to play in Week 1 but was riding a stationary bike during team drills at Wednesday's practice.
Twitter: BearsOnSI