Bears Reportedly Looking at Another Offensive Line Change
The Bears offensive line could be facing yet another startnig lineup change in Matt Eberflus' 37 games as head coach.
According to a report by Brad Biggs of the Tribune, Matt Pryor will start ahead of Nate Davis at right guard when the Bears play at noon today against the Indianapolis Colts. Davis is officially listed questionable for the game on the injury report. It would be the 21st change to the starting lineup.
The Bears started the same line in each of the first two games. Davis is nursing a groin injury and went through only partial practices during each practice the past week. He hadn't been on the injury report last week before the Texans game, although he had been bothered by a "soft tissue" injury during training camp at times.
"Nate Davis was limited today, injured his groin again, tweaked it a little bit on Wednesday, but he was working back in there today," coach Matt Eberflus had said. "He was limited and we'll see where that is game time."
Pryor practiced extensively with starters throughout the offseason when Davis was bothered by an injury and also in training camp at times. He also filled in at tackle. Pryor is their biggest offensive lineman at 6-foot-7, 332 pounds.
“He's a large human being, that's for sure," Eberflus said. "He eats up some space in there, but he's really improved. He's one of our most improved linemen, and I know he has been playing and all that.
"We really see improvement in him, and what he's brought to the table in terms of his work ethic, his energy and what he brings there too as a teammate. Super excited for him, if he's working in there with Nate or whatever that might be. We will see in terms of getting closer to the game, but he's really had a good work week."
When Eberflus said "working in," he referred to Week 1 when the Bears used Ryan Bates and Davis at right guard but wound up going to Bates for more than twice the number of snaps Davis got (38-18). However, Bates had elbow and shoulder injuries and had to go on injured reserve.
Pryor is in his seventh year and only started more than half his team's games in 2020 as a second-year player at guard for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Then he started nine games in 2022 for the Eagles at guard and tackle as a fill-in player.
The Bears are his fourth team. He was with the 49ers last year and didn't start in a game.
He has 24 starts in his 77 games played.
The Bears have allowed nine sacks so far, tied for the most in the NFL. They are 28th in rushing yards and rank 29th in yards per rushing attempt.
