Bears see it raining mismatches with tight end Colston Loveland
Ben Johnson's desire to create mismatches with the passing game was the triggering point for the Bears' surprising pick of Colston Loveland at No. 10 overall in the draft.
Because of this, the Bears made the Michigan tight end the fourth player chosen at his position in the top 10 of the draft since the last time they were in the Super Bowl in 2006.
Perhaps now everyone know why Johnson was prominent at Michigan pro day.
With Tyler Warren the tight end highest on most predraft assessments, the Bears still opted for Loveland instead based largely on what they saw in his skill set and mainly in what Johnson wants to do on offense.
"Tyler is going to be a great player, right?," Bears senior director of player personnel Jeff King said.
"But for us, we just felt that the alignment from coaching, scouting, everybody that touched both players that he was the best fit for us. We aren't comparing players but both of those guys are going to have really good careers but Colston was the best fit for us."
Simply, Loveland is probably more of a fit for what Johnson wants to do than Warren and there were some predraft assessments saying that, Daniel Jeremiah from NFL.com being one of those. Especially after the top three tackles went, it looked like their best route.
Loveland is more of a move-tight end and a complement for Y- or in-line tight end Cole Kmet. He's also more of a tight end like Johnson had in Sam LaPorta with Detroit as a downfield threat.
Either way, the Bears needed another tight end in the draft because of Johnson's heavy reliance on 12-personnel, or two tight end packages. He used them 32.2% of the time in Detroit last year, and that was third most in the NFL.
Trying to fit him in with Kmet could cause problems in the passing game, especially near the goal line.
"I think they have a little bit of complementary skill sets but also for us it’s being able to mix and match those guys," Bears senior director of college scouting Jeff King said. "Cole can do a lot of different things as well.
"So having two guys with size that can separate that can run with the ball in their hands, I think it creates mismatches. It creates creativity for an offense in Ben’s eyes. You know, I think, again, a real good fit for what we’re trying to build."
The Goldendale, Wash. native, who played high school ball at Gooding, Idaho, caught 56 passes for 582 yards last year, but had 45 catches for 649 yards the previous season when J.J. McCarthy was his quarterback.
There is a down side to all of this beyond the fact the Bears didn't get a running back first, and didn't bring in another offensive tackle. Loveland finished last year playing with an injury.
He had a Type V right AC joint dislocation and it kept him from working at the combine.
"Yeah, we feel good about it," King said. "You know we’ve obviously been in contact with him throughout this process and feel good with where he’s at.
"You know, obviously we’re not going to risk anything here early but we should be good to go by training camp."
Johnson's first experience as a head coach during the draft process probably didn't go the way many would have expected, but he definitely was having input and the result showed it.
"Yeah, Ben was pushing for a lot of guys, right," King said, smiling. "Outside of the tight end specific, it didn't come down to that.
"We stacked a bunch of players, he had opinions, obviously he had a high opinion of Colston as well, so we felt good about a couple of guys cause you have to there. But Colston ended up being the best pick for us."
