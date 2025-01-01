Bear Digest

Bears Wednesday Injury Report: Illness Sidelines Rome Odunze

Illness kept the rookie Bears receiver from pacticing, as it did one of Caleb Williams' key blockers, but Packers appear to have real injury issues.

Gene Chamberlain

Rome Odunze hauls in a pass against the Lions in Week 16. Odunze missed Wednesday's walk-through due to illness.
Rome Odunze hauls in a pass against the Lions in Week 16. Odunze missed Wednesday's walk-through due to illness. / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
Illness has been going around at Halas Hall and on Wednesday it kept two potential Bars starters away from an outdoor walk-through in preparation to face Green Bay in the season finale.

Left tackle Larry Borom and wide receiver Rome Odunze both missed practice with illness. Borom is the likely left tackle starter with Braxton Jones out for the season and Kiran Amegadjie inactive for last week's game.

The Bears actually held a walk-through and not a practice but the injury report reflects what would have happened if they held practice according to the team.

Left guard Teven Jenkins, who has a calf injury, missed practice after missing last week's game. As a free agent next year, Jenkins may have played his last game for Chicago.

He was replaced last week by Jake Curhan.

Also out was running back Travis Homer (hamstring) and safety Elijah Hicks (ankle/foot).

With Hicks injured and Jaquan Brisker done for the year with a concussion, it's possible Jonathan Owens could start at safety for the Bears against his former Packers teammates.

The Packers had even more injury concerns than the Bears with eight players who would not have practiced.

