Bears Week 2 Wednesday Injury Report: DeMarcus Walker Sits Out
Besides the injuries keeping wide receivers Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen sidelined, the Chicago Bears had a few other concerns at Wednesday's practice.
Defensive end DeMarcus Walker could not practice due to a foot injury. Walker had gone into the game last week against Tennessee listed as questionable but the Bears said it was for a groin injury. He was able to play and produced two key pressures resulting in takeaways. He suffered a foot injury in the game, as well.
Also, three other players who had injury situations prior to the game were limited in practice. Guard Ryan Bates (shoulder/elbow), tackle Kiran Amegadjie (quad) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) were limited.
The other player with an injury who was limited was fullback Khari Blasingame (hand/knee).
For Houston, tight end Darren Schultz missed practice with an ankle injury and safety M.J. Stewart missed with a knee injury.
