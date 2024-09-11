Bear Digest

Bears Week 2 Wednesday Injury Report: DeMarcus Walker Sits Out

DeMarcus Walker has a second medical issue and was limited in Wednesday's practice, while several other Bears were also limited.

Gene Chamberlain

DeMarcus Walker goes through drills in Bears training camp. The defensive end sat out Wednesday's practice with a foot injury.
DeMarcus Walker goes through drills in Bears training camp. The defensive end sat out Wednesday's practice with a foot injury. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Besides the injuries keeping wide receivers Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen sidelined, the Chicago Bears had a few other concerns at Wednesday's practice.

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker could not practice due to a foot injury. Walker had gone into the game last week against Tennessee listed as questionable but the Bears said it was for a groin injury. He was able to play and produced two key pressures resulting in takeaways. He suffered a foot injury in the game, as well.

Also, three other players who had injury situations prior to the game were limited in practice. Guard Ryan Bates (shoulder/elbow), tackle Kiran Amegadjie (quad) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) were limited.

The other player with an injury who was limited was fullback Khari Blasingame (hand/knee).

For Houston, tight end Darren Schultz missed practice with an ankle injury and safety M.J. Stewart missed with a knee injury.

