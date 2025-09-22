Ben Johnson confirms medical outlook for Jaylon Johnson
The Bears defense could eventually get help later this season in the form of cornerback Jaylon Johnson.
Coach Ben Johnson on Monday said Johnson is undergoing surgery after a groin injury and confirmed a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Johnson could return later in the season.
The Bears had Johnson on the field for a quarter and a half all season as he recovered from a groin injury suffered in the offseason. He returned in Week 2 after missing all of training camp and preseason, only to suffer a different groin injury.
Johnson was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, which means he's eligible to return any time after four games.
Without Johnson, the Bears have turned to Nahshon Wright, a third-round Cowboys draft pick who had a pick-6 against Minnesota in the opener. Wright hasn't been as effective the last two games and Pro Football Focus has him graded 122nd out of 148 NFL cornerbacks this season.
They have him at a 123.7 passer rating against when targeted.
