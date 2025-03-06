Ben Johnson connection provides more Bears depth behind Cole Kmet
The Bears have another of Ben Johnson's guys, but one with ties from long ago.
The signing of tight end Durham Smythe, a move according to Ian Rapoport's report, nets the Bears a second tight end without being someone who steps all over Cole Kmet's feet. It could even be as the third tight end if they find someone later in the draft.
It's not a major addition by any stretch, but a role player like Johnson's Lions offense had with Brock Wright, who averaged about the same number of catches a season and came from the same school as Smythe—Notre Dame.
Smythe was in Miami as one of the players in Johnson's tight ends room during his time there as tight ends coach before being let go with the change of regime. Smythe stayed there all of this time, seven seasons, as a tight end who has done a little bit of everything and for a while was the starter. He started more than 11 games every year from 2019-2023.
Smythe's best season as a receiver was 2021 with 34 catches. He has 132 receptions in seven seasons for 1,228 yards and three touchdowns. Smythe as had some outstanding years in terms of catch percentage, with 89.7% in 2020 with 26 catches in 29 targets.
Last year Smythe caught only nine passes for 53 yards as a backup, but did start four times.
What he also does that makes him an ideal second and third tight end on a roster is play special teams. He was on the field for 134 special teams plays last year, second lowest totals of his career.
Smythe's blocking never reached a level much above average in the running game, according to Pro Football Focus grades, but he was solid blocking in the passing game.
What this says is they might still be in the market for another tight end with blocking as an emphasis. Usually Johnson's tight ends are multipurpose, though. Even Sam LaPorta has been a decent blocker besides being a threat as a receiver.
The move takes away tight end as an immediate draft need, although they could look later in the draft for a third player or even a veteran cut elsewhere, because the only two tight ends on their roster under contract for 2025 besides Kmet are Joel Wilson and Jordan Murray. They're not going to camp with three tight ends.
Smythe was available to agree to terms because he was released by the Dolphins three weeks ago.
