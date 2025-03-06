Cost of edge rush help for Bears could suddenly start to soar
In 2022 free agency, Arizona wide receiver Christian Kirk received a contract from Jacksonville for four years and $72 million, a sum so much out of step at the time with what comparable receivers were getting that it seemed to stun the market.
Receiver contracts went shooting skyward. Everyone looking for receiver in free agency could thank the Jaguars for unnecessarily resetting the marketplace at a ridiculously high level.
It just happened again and it's possible the Bears' chances of finding help at a key position will be negatively affected.
This time they have the Raiders and Maxx Crosby to thank and the edge rusher market is the one affected. Crosby's three-year, $106.5 million contract extension includes $91.5 million guaranteed cash according to Spotrac.com and eviscerates the four-year, $94 million extension with $26.5 million guaranteed on his last extension.
It makes Crosby the highest paid pass rusher ahead of Nick Bosa and Crosby was already eighth. Now there are 10 pass rushers at $24 million or more a year and the higher level for Crosby is sure to drive up the demands of others in the marketplace.
That's where it comes to the Bears. With about $43 million left under the cap after two trades for Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney. They're more limited than before and still need the pass rush help.
In act, the Bears can used help rushing the passer at two positions, tackle and end.
The edge rusher position is where they really need to add a free agent talent. So they can expect to pay much more. At $43 million and with a possible center to sign, as well as some other less critical positions to address such as tight end, it's questionable if they'll have enough money to be competitive.
The projections of $18.8 million a year by Spotrac.com for Josh Sweat, two years and $22 million a year for Khalil Mack, two years and $12.5 million a year for Haason Reddick and four years at $16.5 million a year for Dayo Odeyingbo by Pro Football Focus could all be boosted when Crosby is getting a deal averaging over $35 million a year but averages less than 10 sacks per season.
Trey Hendrickson of the Bengals is at a standstill in his talks for an extension. If Crosby can get $106 million averaging less than 10 sacks a season, then a pas rusher with 35 sacks in the last two seasons like Hendrickson might cause the marketplace to soar even higher.
Suddenly the draft might become a better option for pass rusher.
