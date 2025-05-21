Ben Johnson hoping to make Chicago where QBs go to thrive
Bears coach Ben Johnson can't really speak to the situation with the Bears last year and the Caleb Williams controversy.
He more or less had to do it Wednesday when Williams wasn't made available to the media after OTA practices.
Johnson can only think about improving their chances for this year and wiping out the impression of Chicago as the place where quarterbacks "go to die," that was stated in the ESPN story on Seth Wickersham's book dealing with QBs.
“I love it. I love it," Johnson said Wednesday at OTAs about this narrative of Chicago as place where Chicago never can develop QBs. "I love the opportunity to come on in and change that narrative.
"That's where great stories are written. And so we're looking to write a new chapter here. 2025 Chicago Bears, and looking forward to the future.”
This challenge he's taking on includes getting Williams to watch game film in a productive way. It was Williams' contention, according to the story, that the Bears coaching staff under Matt Eberflus had given him video of opponents and left him to his own devices to watch it. No assistance was given.
Johnson wasn't up for condemning anyone in this regard.
"Everyone is different," Johnson said. "I have been around a number of coordinators, a number of quarterback coaches and so I would say my style is kind of a combination of everything that I've been around and I have come to learn and love and appreciate and so there's a process that I believe in, that we believe in as an offensive staff that we're adhering to this spring time and we're gonna stay true to that, how we're going to develop that position in particular.
"And those guys are doing a great job working hard right now."
Johnson sought to get out in front of the controversy but it probably isn't possible until Williams addresses it.
"It's come to my attention that the quarterback has been out in the media over the last week and just to get out in front of that a little bit I just wanted to say I wasn't here last year and so I can't speak too much in terms of what it was like before he got here and when he got here last year but from my four months on the job, he's been outstanding to work with and we just are focusing on getting a little better every day," Johnson said.
Johnson has an approach of his own to developing a quarterback and getting them to watch film.
"It starts with developing a rapport and a trust and that's earned over time," he said. "You don't walk in Day 1 and expect that to be achieved so the more time we spend together, he understands I have his best interests at heart and vice vera.
"He's gonna go out there and play as well as he possibly can not just for himself or for me but for the whole team and the city. I mean, that's really what it comes down to. So, we're very much aligned in terms of what we want to get done and it just takes more time on task in terms of getting on the same page with how we're going to do it."
Part of Williams' contention last year, and the team's in general, was they wanted to be coached harder. Obviously the new Bears coach has heard about this. He and his staff definitely are obliging.
"Yeah, I think the great ones, they want to be coached hard," Johnson said. "And that’s really the assumption we’re making with all these guys. At one point in time, they’ve either come up to my office, (Dennis Allen's) office or coach (Richard) Hightower’s office, and they’ve all told us how much they want to be a great player, a great team. They want to be a part of greatness. So, we’re going to treat them as such, and part of that is coaching them hard."
So far so good says Johnson, regarding Williams. The first week of on-field OTAs on Day 2 brought out plenty of errant throws but some nicely timed ones to DJ Moore deep and also to Rome Odunze.
"It's still early. It's still early," he said. "We’re getting to know each other. He’s been in the building 6 1/2 weeks now. Getting to know him on a personal level. The more time we spend together, the better I feel. We got a great coaching staff around him as well with (QB coach) J.T. Barrett leading the charge, Declan’s (Doyle, OC) in the room, (passing game coordinator) Press Taylor’s in the room.
"So, we got some good, seasoned voices in there. You bring in a guy like (QB) Case Keenum, he’s done a great job with his experience bridging that gap sometimes between coaching and playing and finding any potholes that could be in there. So, I feel really good about the mix around him, and that allows that relationship just to naturally form."
Johnson's enthusiasm was expected but like the work with his QBs, it's going to take plenty of time to reverse what has become a deserved bad franchise reputation for how passers are handled.
Considering he was the hot offensive coaching mind on the job market last year, the Bears have at least found someone qualified to make it happen.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI