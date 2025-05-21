No explanation forthcoming from Caleb Williams over controversy
Despite the controversy over the Seth Wickersham Book and the ESPN article about it, the Bears are not making quarterback Caleb Williams available Wednesday for a press conference at OTAs.
Williams was not scheduled to speak with media after practice. Instead, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, tackle Joe Thuney and safety Kevin Byard were slated to talk, as well as coach Ben Johnson.
The opportunity to put the entire situation in the rear-view mirror seems to have been easy for the Bears to resist and it will all fester for another week.
The article on the book said Williams did not want to come to Chicago and wanted to go to Minnesota, which did not pick in the top 10. The Bears were regarded as a place where quarterbacks "come to die," a take on Muhsin Muhammad's famed quote about wide receivers and the Bears.
All of this occurred long in advance of the NFL draft and Williams was reported to have long-sinc decided he wanted to come to Chicago by draft day.
The story also said Williams claimed he did not receiver proper help from the Matt Eberflus coaching staff at viewing game film. Much about this was rather vague and left to interpretation, resulting in even more controversy over the past week.
The Bears have another practice open to media next Wednesday, May 28, and then have mandatory minicamp in June, as well as another week of OTAs.
Last year, Williams addressed the media during minicamp but not at OTAs.
Ironically–or perhaps not–the Bears play the Vikings in the first game of the season on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.
