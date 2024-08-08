Big Dog on Caleb Williams: 'He's a Special Cat'
Another day with an interception and some brilliance sprinkled in, including a sprint-out pass on the run across his body downfield to Keenan Allen, all added up to another mixed practice Thursday for Caleb Williams.
He'll start Saturday against Buffalo hoping to break out against in his first action against an opposing team.
As a 40-year-old NFL player who has caught passes from Aaron Rodgers to Justin Fields to Byron Leftwich and Blaine Gabbert, tight end Marcedes "Big Dog" Lewis has confidence this Bears offense will pull together by the time it's necessary.
"Obviously, with a young quarterback we're going to have those moments," Lewis said of the low points in practice. "In the passing game, it’s about being cohesive and the timing of it all. We're still working out those kinks.
"But as far as what we will be able to do, we're not even really worried about it. We got the guys in the position to do the work and we're just going to lean on the work. Not every day is going to be beautiful out there, but if you keep working through it come September we will be just fine. We got plenty of time."
Passing is Williams' greatest strength but putting that aside, Lewis sees even more reasons to think it will get done at the quarterback spot in the way the Bears envision.
"I think it's his attitude," Lewis said. "He's definitely my type of guy. He wants to be great. He asks the right questions. He's a guy that can kind of navigate through the tight spots to have real conversations with the older guys and then really float in that space with the younger guys that are around him.
"He's a special kid and I feel like as long as he keeps that about him, he's not going to have any issues. It's his mindset that will get him through these things that we are going through in camp and being able to just roll with the punches. He has shown that. He doesn't lack confidence, so it has been really impressive."
A generation apart, Lewis has enjoyed his time talking with Williams. No comments about player when they didn't have facemasks or had straight-on kicking styles from Williams for Lewis.
"Just little questions about the game of football in general, but, to be honest, we talk a lot about life and investments and entrepreneurship," Lewis said. "He's just different in that way.
"As far as the football side of it, obviously he has made a lot of plays in college. He has come in and took this offense by the horns. Right now, he's in the process of really making it his. There are going to be some mishaps or some things where the timing is off. But this is where you get your swag, at which, is in practice. I'm a big proponent of I'm going to play like I practice. I think he is the same way based on the conversations that we have had. You gain you confidence in practice. Practice is your opportunity to make mistakes, to try things out, see if you can fit a ball here. So when the game comes, it's flowing. It's your day. He's a special cat."
Lewis is definitely not among the panic crowd regarding the pick Williams threw to Kevin Byard Thursday or the day he had picks on back-to-back plays to reserve players.
"I think, for one, that's what camp is for, right?" Lewis said. "Building up those callouses for war.
"When you say struggle, it just depends on what vantage point you are looking from. One day the defense could have an amazing day. The next, the offense could have an amazing day. Sometimes we're just going to meet in the middle. I look at it as experience and lessons. As long as we are peaking at the right time, it was all worth it."
