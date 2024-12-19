Bear Digest

Braxton Jones Back Practicing After Concussion Symptoms

Gene Chamberlain

Braxton Jones looks to have a chance to return and start against the Lions Sunday after concussion symptoms last week.
The great question over whether Kiran Amegadjie should start ahead of Larry Borom at left tackle if the Bears hope to preserve Caleb Williams' health might be irrelevant.

The Bears labeled left tackle starter Braxton Jones as able to go through a full practice on Thursday after he had missed Monday's game and Wednesday's walkthrough with what were described as concussion symptoms.

The Bears haven't said Jones is ready to move back in and start but if the pattern continues it would be awfully strange if they decided Williams' blind side should be protected by someone other than their starter.

Amegadjie committed four penalties and allowed a strip-sack in the game with Minnesota.

The status of none of the other Bears changed, so there remains a question over who would start at left guard this week because Teven Jenkins hasn't been listed for a practice on either day due to a calf injury.

Tackle backup Ryan Bates is still out with a concussion so the Bears could be put in a position of using Jake Curhan or Doug Kramer at left guard, or even Amegadjie as he has taken some game and practice reps at this position in the past, although he is a tackle.

Also out of practice were Gervon Dexter (knee) and tight end Marcedes Lewis for veterans' rest.

Fullback Roschon Johnson continued to go through full practices coming off of a concussion and edge rusher Darrell Taylor had his second straight full practice after a shoulder injury.

