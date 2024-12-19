Rome Odunze's Eyes on Future After Missing His Rookie Mark
Bears rookie Rome Odunze held little back before the season about his expectations for Year 1 and still doesn't.
It's going to be a season of disappointment for him from an individual and team standpoint but he proceeds with optimism about changing all of it in Year 2.
"You only get one rookie season," Odunze said. "That’s kind of motivation for me just to continue to put good stuff on tape and be the best player I can be every time we step on the field.
"Weve got three more opportunities to do that and I'm looking forward to doing so."
Odunze has 47 catches for 624 yards and three touchdowns. His preseason announced goal of being first receiver on the team to 1,000 yards would require three ridiculous games. He's 71 yards ahead of Keenan Allen but DJ Moore has a more realistic shot at 1,000 with 758 yards.
Odunze had targeted another number beyond this.
"The goal was to attack Puka Nacua's–my former teammate's–rookie-of-the-year performance," Odunze said. "Came short of that by a good margin.
"I feel like I went out there and did what I can, and made mistakes and tried to improve on those things and then continue to do so."
There's nothing like aiming big. Nacua's rookie mark was 1,486 yards and 105 catches for six TDs.
A receiver's production is going to be limited by the quarterback's capability and, as a rookie, Caleb Williams is not capable of the really big passing numbers yet.
"At the end of the day, I can put my best foot forward and do whatever I can to help this team to try and reach some of those goals. And that’s why you set those goals," Odunze said. "Sometimes, you fall short and you look and you re-assess, like, 'OK, I fell short. What do I need to go do?
"Make my next goal even bigger than that, realize that and come to fruition. Those are all things that happened. So far, I’m grateful for where I'm at."
The reality of the level he's playing at has hit home. Odunze is 63 yards behind the No. 1 receiver taken in the draft, Marvin Harrison Jr. However, he has the same number of receptions.
He is tied for fourth in receptions and is fifth in receiving yards among receivers drafted in 2024 after being the ninth overall pick of the draft and third receiver taken.
"It's just been trying to find things to get better at each and every week," Odunze said. "Honestly, it’s a new level of play, a new level of competition so every week there’s different things I can improve on and try and grow.
"I feel like I’ve felt some progression in those things and had success with different tactics and different techniques, especially with the coaching of (interim offensive coordinator/receivers coach) Chris Beatty and the offensive staff as a whole. Each and every week just breaking down the film and looking at it, looking at myself, asking the vets, asking coach different things and just trying to improve on it the next week."
