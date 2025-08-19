Caleb Williams and Bears starters get another chance against Chiefs
Bears coach Ben Johnson revealed the team planned to match up with Andy Reid.
Johnson didn't have a press conference scheduled for Tuesday but said during an interview with Kay Adams on the Up and Adams show that they will use their starters against the Chiefs Friday in the preseason finale.
"We'll go ahead, we'll play, we'll see how long it is," Johnson said after revealing the starters would be used. "We're going to get through a couple days here at practice and we'll determine for how long, but we need to go through this."
Reid didn't use a podcast interviewer for his announcement, like Johnson did for the second time this preseason. He announced it at his Monday press conference when asked by reporters. Hopefully his candor was appreciated by Kansas City reporters considering how such questions get treated elsewhere in the NFL.
“Yeah, they’ll start it off for sure and then we will see how it goes from there,” Reid said of his starters.
Caleb Williams will get another shot and the Bears will be able to look at the left tackle situation with Theo Benedet and Braxton Jones matched up against a first-team defense for the first time. Last week the Bills used backups and the Dolphins in Week 1 had a mix of starters and backups on defense when the game began.
Williams went 6 of 10 for 107 yards and a touchdown in the two series he played on Sunday against Bufalo's backups in his only playing time so far this preseason.
Besides giving them a better idea whether they are able to keep good pass rushers off Williams, it also could give them a better look at their running back group. They were badly beat up going into the last game and it's possible either Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer or Kyle Monangai could play after they were held out of the Bills game.
