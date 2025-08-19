Key underlying issue threatening Chicago Bears to start the season
The new Caleb Williams has surfaced and it couldn't come at a better time for coach Ben Johnson and the Bears.
This is the QB who had the ball out of his hand quickly and decisively on the two drives he played against Buffalo Sunday night.
The reason he's more necessary than ever is the Bears start the season facing two straight games against opponents who blitzed the most and second-most times last year, according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference.
When the best Bears left tackle has been second-year undrafted rookie Theo Benedet, then the QB is going to need to get it out of his hand rapidly.
Benedet has almost no experience facing NFL starting quality edge rushers in live situations. The preseason play and practice he's had has largely come against backup level competition. His technique has been fine but it's not facing first-team edge rushers and obviously he hasn't faced anyone in a regular-season NFL game.
'When you're playing tackle against some of these pass rushers in this league, you're going to lose a rep or two," Johnson said after the game. "There's two things. One is how do you bounce back when that happens. The other one: How do we slow down from losing too fast? If we're going to lose, we want to lose slow.”
For this reason, look for Braxton Jones to wind up as the starting left tackle. His experience makes him most likely to lose slower or win.
When there has been as much talk about how much he's had to overcome with his broken ankle, then they've definitely got problems. The injury was real but if it's still hindering Jones in any way, they're going to have problems protecting.
Beyond the left tackle situation, they haven't had a running back produce acceptable pass blocking in two preseason games. They've actually been awful.
Of course, D'Andre Swift hasn't played yet but no one has ever called him a good pass blocker.
Picking up blitzes from Brian Flores' Vikings is going to be a big problem in the opener. They'll need the back to help win pass blocks or at least lose slowly. If the plan is to use Roschon Johnson, who hasn't been a poor pass blocker, then it would be fine. He's had to do this before.
However, Johnson isn't healthy again and no one else rates as dependable picking up blitzes based on their preseason play, according to PFF's blocking grades.
There are other options, like going 12-personnel and using one of the tight ends.
Until, or if, they are certain Johnson can be 100% healthy to pick up blitzers in the opener this rates a huge problem.
Ben Johnson has displayed an ability to handle Flores' blitzing in past seasons. The Lions won their last five games against Minnesota and averaged 31.2 points in them, never scoring less than 30. But Johnson had ways to get the pass rush blocked in Detroit.
With the tackle situation the way it is and the running backs as uncertain at this point as they are, Johnson is facing a situation in which he won't have the upper hand.
The Bears will need that ball out of Williams' hand quicker than ever to start the season.
The Bears need something that looks like it did on Sunday night from their offense.
At this point there's no way to be certain Williams has progressed to where he can duplicate the style of play he showed against Buffalo backups when he's facing Lions and Vikings blitzers and is protected by those who look like they'll be available.
